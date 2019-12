Certain fruits, vegetables, and herbs can deliver the same appetite-suppressing effects as many supplements, but in an entirely natural way. © Shutterstock

Natural appetite suppressants can help you lose weight fast. Weight loss is a tedious process. It involves a disciplined approach. Exercise and diet are equally important here. Most people give up before they reach their goal. This is due to many reasons. While a sense of deprivation can play a big role in demotivating a person, there are many other factors that are equally responsible. A tough diet that is difficult to stick to is another reason why people are not able to stick to their weight loss routine. And, let us not forget those hunger pangs. When you go on a diet to lose weight, you cut down on intake drastically. This leaves you hungry and your mind is constantly on food. This is bad because, it can just make you indulge in the wrong kind of foods. This is where appetite suppressants come in.

Appetite suppressants exist in various forms for consumers, including supplements, herbs and foods. We prefer using natural appetite suppressants rather than supplements as a way to maintain or improve our weight loss efforts.

WHAT DO APPETITE SUPPRESSANTS DO?

In general, appetite suppressants tend to control or suppress your appetite by reducing cravings for food and increasing feelings of fullness. The natural form of appetite suppressants often comes in the form of food and herbs. Certain fruits, vegetables, and herbs can deliver the same appetite-suppressing effects as many supplements, but in an entirely natural way.

NATURAL APPETITE SUPPRESSANTS FOR WEIGHT LOSS

A handful of foods work as effective natural appetite suppressants because of their nutritional profile and the reaction those nutrients trigger in the body. If you’re looking to further your weight loss goals, give some of these foods and herbs a try:

Fenugreek

This herb is commonly used in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. Fenugreek slows down the absorption of fat and carbohydrates in the body, regulating blood sugar. It also slows down the rate at which your stomach empties, decreasing your appetite. Fenugreek can be sold as a fresh herb or as a dried, ground herb in the spice aisle.

Green Tea

Aside from its calming effect, green tea can be useful for suppressing appetite and increasing weight loss. Green tea contains caffeine and catechins (antioxidants). Caffeine stimulates fat burning and suppresses appetite, while the catechins have been known to increase metabolism and contribute to fat reduction.

Avocados

Our love for avocados goes beyond its creamy texture; avocados are an incredibly effective natural appetite suppressant. Avocados are full of fibre, which makes you feel less hungry and less likely to crave snacks. They’re also full of healthy fats that signal to your brain that you’re feeling full.

Apples

Another food that’s rich in fibre, apples increase your sensation of feeling full. Apples are also great for regulating blood glucose levels, which will help prevent those energy crashes that have you reaching for snacks. The crunchy fruit also requires more time to chew, allowing your body a little more time to signal to your brain that you’re actually full.

Water

Who knew this simple beverage could help curb your cravings? Studies have shown that people who drink two glasses of water before meals eat 75 to 90 calories fewer at the meal than those who don’t. As a result, researchers have stipulated that water can improve your feelings of satiety at a meal.

Dark Chocolate

A small piece of dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa) can do wonders for appetite suppression. The bitter taste in dark chocolate will communicate to the body to decrease your appetite. In addition, dark chocolate has stearic acid, which slows down digestion and prolongs your feeling of fullness.

Cinnamon

You may be familiar with the idea that cinnamon is helpful for regulating blood sugar, as it’s commonly mentioned in articles related to diabetes. This means that cinnamon is also great for controlling appetite and preventing those imbalances in blood glucose levels that cause hunger and cravings.

Wasabi

You know the spicy green stuff that’s served next to sushi? That’s wasabi, and it’s a fantastic natural appetite suppressant. Thanks to the spiciness in wasabi, you can experience a reduced appetite. The spice keeps you from overeating and will prolong your feeling of fullness. The same goes for other spicy foods like hot sauce.

USING NATURAL APPETITE SUPPRESSANTS WITH DIET AND EXERCISE

Chances are that if you are maintaining a healthy diet to lose weight, you are probably already eating some of the natural appetite suppressants shared here. If you’re at the beginning of your weight loss journey, you should know that simply consuming the foods and herbs outlined above will not help you lose weight if the rest of your diet is imbalanced or unhealthy.

For best weight loss results, you’ll want to consult your doctor and come up with a diet and exercise plan that works for your personal health profile. You can discuss the natural appetite suppressants shared here and find a way to incorporate them into the healthy lifestyle plan that you create with your doctor.

Text sourced from zliving.com