Responsible weight loss is always better if you want to sustain your efforts. But the most common mistake most people make in their weight loss journey is that they disregard their body’s likes and dislikes completely. Their arguments in favour of this attitude is that if you want something really bad, you need to make sacrifices. But what if you don’t have to deprive yourself? What if you can eat all your favourite foods and still lose weight. Sounds wonderful, right?

All that it requires is your resolve to lose weight and dedication. It will definitely need dedication and discipline. You can still enjoy your meals and indulge in your craving once in a while. Here are a few tips that will help you lose weight and still not feel a sense of deprivation.

If you crave something, go for it

Almost all weight loss diets say that you have to restrict your calories and give up some foods completely. But this can be bad because it can lead to a sense of deprivation. It can make you overeat once you are off your diet. So, the best way forward is to occasionally give in to temptation. This way, you are satisfied, and this will make you work harder on your diet to lose weight. But don’t gulp down your treats. Eat with relish and stretch out the experience. Feel the taste and flavor. This will take your satisfaction to another level.

Eat from smaller plates

This really works. It will help you to cut down your portion size and you will end up losing oodles of weight. You will see more food on your plate and your eyes will trick your brain into thinking that you are eating more.

Load up on protein every morning

Eat a high-protein breakfast. This will keep you full for a longer time, you will not overeat later during the day and this will help you lose weight. Eggs are a good option. Or you can have whatever protein you feel like having for this meal.

Eat mindfully

Eat slowly and relish your food. You may take as long as 30 minutes to finish your meal. Sit down at a table and eat. Feel then taste and flavor and soak in the smell of your food. Chew properly. And, never ever eat in front of the TV. This will act as a distraction and you will end up eating more than you need to. All this will lead to faster satisfaction of your hunger.