But all exercises may not necessarily boost your metabolic rate. For this you need to choose workouts that help your body burn fat even while at rest. ©Shutterstock

How often have you blamed your slow metabolism for your weight gain? Most of the time, right? But do you really understand how it works? It may be quite possible that the idea you have about metabolism is way off the mark. There is no doubt that this process has a very close association with weight. But, it is also true that a slow metabolism may not be the only reason why you are unable to lose weight.

Metabolism is the process that converts what food into energy that your body needs to function. You body keeps working even when you sleep. It carries on breathing, circulating blood, adjusting hormone levels and growing and repairing cells. The calories that your body uses for these functions is called basal metabolic rate or metabolism. This is essential for overall health. Certain foods and exercises are said to increase metabolism. But these are shrouded in myths, which hamper your weight loss process.

Let us take a look at a few such metabolism myths here.

Myth: Exercise will increase metabolism

Fact: Regular exercise is good for overall health. It also helps you lose weight and build-up strength of muscles and bones. But all exercises may not necessarily boost your metabolic rate. For this you need to choose workouts that help your body burn fat even while at rest. Muscle building and resistance training are good options. Remember that overdoing it will also back fire.

Myth: The less you eat, the better it is for your overall health

Fact: This is a very wrong idea that can put a spanner on your weight loss goals. If you starve yourself, your metabolism will actually slow down. This makes weight loss difficult. The right way to go about it is to eat nutrition-rich, low calorie foods at regular intervals to keep your metabolism engaged. This will help you lose weight.

Myth: Green tea boosts metabolism

Fact: This is a commonly help belief. But it is also not true. To boost your metabolism, you need to eat right, drink right and lead a healthy lifestyle. Green tea aids in digestions and can help you lose weight because of this. But you still need to work hard if you want to rev it up.