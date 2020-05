There are so many diets all promising the same things, it is very easy to get confused. You need to choose the right one. @Shutterstock

If you are thinking of losing weight, you must have checked out the fad diets that promise quick weight loss. By the end of this exercise, you must be seriously confused. There are so many diets all promising the same things, it is very easy to get confused. If you want to lose weight fast, you need to be sure of what you are getting into. Some of these diets will suppress your appetite and some will restrict certain foods. But all claim to help you lose weight.

You must choose a diet that is easy to follow and which you will not leave midway. Otherwise your efforts will go waste. The popular diets in the market today are effective no doubt. But some may be difficult to follow, and some may be more effective that the rest. You need to know the little things that will go on to make a huge difference. Here we do a quick review of a few popular fad diets that promise to help you lose weight. Choose one that you think you will be able to stick to. It will help you attain your weight loss goals and you will come out successful.

Low-Carb Diets

These are very popular among weight watchers. If you follow this diet, you will have to limit your carb intake and increase your protein and fat intake. You are allowed only about 20 to 150 grams of carbs a day. This diet induces your body to burn more fats energy instead of using carbs as fuel. When you reduce your carb intake, fatty acids move into your blood and is taken to your liver. Here, some of them are turned into ketones. Your body uses the fatty acids and ketones as the primary energy source. Also Read - Celebrity chef James Martin lost weight by avoiding butter: Know what you need to say no to

Advantages: This can help you lose a lot of weight very fast. It is ideal for obese people. You must definitely go for it if you need to lose lots of belly fat. It also reduces your appetite and bring down your risk of high cholesterol levels, high blood sugar and hypertension.

Disadvantages: But this diet may not be suitable for everyone. In some people, it may actually increase the level of bad cholesterol. Lactating women may experience non-diabetic ketoacidosis, which is a life-threatening condition.

The HCG Diet

This is an extreme diet that induces a weight loss of almost 1 kg per day. It boosts metabolism and fat loss by suppressing hunger. Basically, HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin) is a hormone that a pregnant woman has in high levels during early pregnancy. The diet is divided into three phases. During the first phase, you take HCG supplements. In the second phase, you follow an extremely low-calorie diet of only 500 calories per day. You will continue to take HCG supplement in the form of drops, tablets, injections or sprays. In the third phase, you stop taking HCG and slowly increase your food intake.

Advantages: This diet can facilitate rapid weight loss.

Disadvantages: The weight loss may be due to just the HCG hormone and not because of the diet itself. Your hunger levels may also not go down significantly and you may gain back what you lost once you go off the diet. It can also cause muscle loss. It can cause headaches, fatigue and depression. Some experts say that this diet is dangerous.

The Zone Diet

This is a low-glycemic load diet where you limit carbs to 35 to 45 per cent of daily calories and protein and fat to 30 per cent each. You can only have those carbs that have a low glycemic index.

Advantages: It can reduce diet-induced inflammation, lead to rapid weight loss and bring down your risk of many chronic diseases.

Disadvantages: It limits the consumption of some healthy carb sources like bananas and potatoes. It can lead to nutritional deficiencies. Its weight loss benefits are also inconsistent