There are many delicious and easily available foods that suppress appetite and keep you full for a longer period of time. This helps you lose weight. @Shutterstock

Weight loss is never easy. You will get lots of unsolicited advice on how to lose weight fast. Moreover, it is a painstaking process that may require you to make many sacrifices. Your dietician may advice you to give up your favourite dessert and cut back on comfort foods. If you ask around or read up on the subject, you will see that it is all about what not to eat. Fad diets will starve you and this will lead to intense cravings later. This will make you overeat once you are off the diet. So instead of telling you what not to eat, we will tell you what foods you must include in your diet to ensure fast weight loss. There are many delicious and easily available foods that suppress appetite and keep you full for a longer period of time. Including these in your diet will keep away cravings and ensure that you do not snack between meals. This, in turn, will help you lose weight faster.

All experts agree that nutrient-dense foods are the best if you are trying to lose weight. Protein and fiber-rich foods are essential for any weight management plan. Just as some foods lead to weight gain, there are other foods that induce food loss. Let is see what they are.

Avocados

Avocados are packed with fiber and beneficial fats. It is a nutrient-rich food that can help you keep your weight in check. Regular intake of this food will help you attain a lower BMI. You will also be at less risk of any metabolic disorder. This will definitely help you lose weight.

Eggs

If you include eggs in your breakfast, you will definitely lose weight. These are rich in protein and keep you full for a longer period of time. It also regulated the hunger hormone ghrelin besides keeping your blood sugar levels under control.

Nuts

Nuts like almonds and walnuts contain good fat and fibre. Just a handful a day will help you curb hunger pangs. This means you will not overeat because you will not be hungry. These are a healthy snack option that you must definitely consider if you want to lose weight. It can also help you control bad cholesterol levels, triglycerides, and blood sugar. But these are also energy-dense foods. So practice moderation and restrict yourself to not more than a handful of nuts per day. This will ensure that you experience healthy weight loss.

Oatmeal

This is another low calorie breakfast option that can keep you feeling full for a longer time. It is loaded with fibre and protein. It is especially rich in a type of soluble fiber called beta-glucan, which is very good for weigh loss.

Legumes

You must include beans, chickpeas, lentils and peas to your daily diet. They are rich in protein and fibre and help you lose weight by increasing satiety. It does so by slowing down food digestion and absorption. Having these foods will prevent you from overeating later.