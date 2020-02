To lose weight, you need to boost your digestion. And, Ayurveda says that in the afternoon, your digestive fire is at its strongest. @Shutterstock

Losing weight is never easy. With so many products and techniques in the market today that promise rapid weight loss, things get even more confusing. There are numerous fad diets that tell you to restrict calories. Others literally starve you to melt your fat off you. And, there are various exercise routines that offer the same thing. But what if you could lose weight in a more simple and holistic manner? Won’t you go for it? This is where Ayurveda comes in. This ancient Indian wellness and healing system also lays down some very pragmatic rules for weight loss. Let us take a look at what they are.

Early to bed and early to rise will give you a slim figure

Ayurveda says that you must hit the sack at 10pm sharp and be up and about by 6 am in the morning. This will ensure that you get 8 hours of sleep every night. And, as we know, many studies have shown us that proper sleep can help you lose all your extra flab.

Exercise in the morning

The first thing you must do after getting up in the morning is exercise. This is what Ayurveda says. The morning time is when the earth and water elements are high in the environment. Early morning exercise will energise you and boost your metabolism.

Snacking between meals is not good

Whatever you eat is converted into fuel for your cells. But if you eat between meals, your body will use only your food for energy. It will never get an opportunity to burn your fat reserves for energy. So, it is better not to eat between meals.

Your meal must include all 6 tastes

Try to include sweet, sour, salty, bitter, pungent and astringent taste in your meals. This will help you lose weight faster because all these tastes interact with each other to facilitate faster burning of fat.

Make lunch your largest meal

To lose weight, you need to boost your digestion. And, Ayurveda says that in the afternoon, your digestive fire is at its strongest. So, eat a heavy lunch. Your dinner must be light and easy on the stomach because your digestive fire is at its weakest at night. Also have an early dinner so that food is digested before you go to bed.