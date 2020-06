Not just what you eat but when you eat also play a significant role in gaining weight. If you’re trying to lose weight, don’t eat dinner later at night. Because a new study has revealed that eating dinner late at night can lead to high blood sugar levels and increase your risk of weight gain. According to the study published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, delaying your dinner time affects your ability to burn fat. Also Read - Lose weight as you sleep: These tips will do the trick

The researchers found that study participants who ate dinner at 10 p.m had higher blood sugar levels and burned less fat than those who ate the same meal at 6 p.m. Late eaters had almost 20 percent higher blood sugar levels compared with those who ate dinner earlier. Fat burning reduced by 10 percent in late eaters.

Good news for night owls. People that ate dinner as late as 2 or 3 a.m. were found unaffected by the change in their mealtime.

The study noted that being overweight or obese can one more prone to health complications like diabetes and high blood pressure. So, if you're overweight try to bring down your weight to a healthy range. Here are some easy science-backed tips to lose weight naturally.

Eat a high-protein diet

A high-protein diet can boost metabolism and keep you full for longer, which can reduce your appetite. Studies have shown that people on a high-protein diet eat over 400 fewer calories per day.

Say not to processed foods

Processed foods are usually high in added sugars, added fats and calories – all of which can contribute to weight gain. Several studies have found that people on a diet full of ultra-processed foods ate more calories and gained more weight than when those who ate a minimally processed diet.

Reduce intake of added sugar

It may be hard to tame your sweet cravings, minimizing your intake of added sugar is a sure shot way to lose those extra inches. Added sugars are high in empty calories and offer little in terms of nutrition. Therefore, regularly indulging in foods high in added sugars may cause you to gain excess body fat and put you at increased risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer.

Drink more water

Water can help burn more calories and even suppress your appetite if consumed before meals. So, replace sugary beverages with calorie-free water to lose weight faster.

Drink coffee

Coffee is loaded with antioxidants and other beneficial compounds that can help promote weight loss by increasing energy levels and the amount of calories you burn. Research has also linked greater caffeine intake with decreased weight, body mass index (BMI), and fat mass.

Eat more fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are high in water, nutrients and fibre, which make them an extremely healthy, weight-loss-friendly foods. Even if you eat large servings of fruits and vegetables, you won’t be consuming too many calories.