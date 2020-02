The amino acid tryptophan is found in most meats. It has amazing sleep-inducing effects. Having this before sleeping can help you lose weight. @Shutterstock

Ever wondered what the best weight loss technique is? You must have tried out everything from calorie restriction to intense physical exercises to lose weight. And, it may have worked. But you could have easily lost your extra kilos easily without depriving yourself of your favourite treats and saving yourself all the hard work at the gym. Yes, you heard it right. You can lose weight easily and that too in the comfort of your home. All you need to do is follow a few night-time habits.

Sleep is very important for weight loss

You need to sleep well for your body to function properly. Disturbed sleep can affect your body’s ability to use and store caloric energy. It does so by creating an imbalance in the leptin and ghrelin hormones. While leptin suppresses appetite, ghrelin makes you eat more by inducing hunger. A good night’s sleep will reduce the level of ghrelin and increase the level of leptin in your body. This will help you lose weight.

Have lamb or chicken for dinner

The amino acid tryptophan is found in most meats. It has amazing sleep-inducing effects. Having this before sleeping can help you lose weight. This can also help you eat less at night. Cottage cheese also has this amino acid. So vegetarians can add this to their dinner.

Don’t sleep on an empty stomach

Going to bed hungry is not a very good weight loss strategy. It will keep you awake, and you may just get up in the middle of the night for a sneak snack. Even if you avoid late night snacks, you may end up overeating in the morning. This is definitely not good if you want to lose weight.

Do a bi of cardio before sleep

Take a walk or hit the exercise bike. A bit of cardio will rev up your metabolism. Your body works even while you sleep. So, this little bit of effort from your side ca help you lose belly fat while you sleep.

Sleep in a cold room

Chill your room in summers and turn the heat down in winters. Sleeping in a cold room can actually help you lose weight. This is particularly effective when it comes to burning belly fat. This is because you burn fat to keep you warm.