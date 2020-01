There are many diets designed to help you lose weight. Some of these are effective while some are not. In fact, some of these weight loss diets may actually harm you and cause serious health complication if you are not careful. Many fad diets today can lead to nutritional deficiencies and loss of bone and muscle mass. Some may affect the heart and others may weaken your immune system. That is why it is s important to pick a diet that is wholesome and nutritional. And, if such a diet also helps you to lose weight, what more do you want?

The whole foods, plant-based diet does just that and more. This diet puts more emphasis on fresh, whole foods and minimizes the consumption of processed foods. Therefore, it boosts overall wellness. One thing you have to remember is that this is not exactly a strict diet plan. It is more of a lifestyle adjustment that can help you lose weight too.

Principle of the whole foods, plant-based diet

If you decide to follow this diet, you will have to include plants, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, seeds and nuts to your diet. In fact, this is what you will have to eat most of the time. You will have to stay away from refined and processed foods and avoid sugar and extra salt. Quality is important here and, if possible, go in for organic foods. This is not a vegan or vegetarian diet because you can include animal products in your diet. But you have to eat it is moderation. Eggs, poultry, seafood, meat and dairy are allowed in this diet.

Lose weight with the whole foods, plant-based diet

This diet can help you achieve sustained weight loss. It is a healthy diet that aids digestion and helps you shed off those extra kilos. Plant based foods are low in calorie. So naturally, you will lose weight if you go on this diet. And, since this is a lifestyle adjustment, you will also be able to keep your weight off.

Health benefits of this weight loss diet

This diet not only helps you lose weight but also boosts overall health. It brings down your risk of heart diseases and diabetes. You may also be able to reduce your risk of certain cancers with the exclusion of processed foods. Moreover, a diet rich in vegetables and fruits will slow and prevent cognitive decline.