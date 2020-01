To lose those extra fat around your hips, you need the right combination of diet and exercise. © Shutterstock

People carry their body fat in different areas, some may have it in the belly while others in the hips/thighs or back. Women are prone to gain excess fat in the hip and thigh regions.

To lose those extra fat around your hips, you need the right combination of diet and exercise. There are a few exercises that can help tone the muscles in and around your hips and core while losing weight all over.

Here we have listed 5 best exercises to help you lose weight around your hips and thighs so that your legs look longer and leaner. Check them out –

Squats

Squats target many of the muscles in your lower body. If you do this exercise, you will definitely see the results within a month. Initially start without using any props, gradually you can make it more challenging by holding a dumbbell in each hand.

Step-ups with weights

It targets the muscles in your glutes, hips, and thighs, and can also help improve your balance and stability. What you need here is a knee-height bench or step and two light dumbbells.

Side lunges

Also called a lateral lunge, this exercise focuses more on the outer thigh and hip area. Take a wide step to towards your right and squat down, lower your body until the right thigh is parallel to the floor. Take a pause and then push off with the left foot and return to centre. Do the same on the other side and repeat for 12 to 16 times.

Banded walk

This exercise requires a resistance band to keep tension on your hips. But it’s an excellent exercise for targeting your hips and strengthening your glutes. Put the exercise band around your ankles and walk to the alternate sides without letting your feet touch.

Butterflies

Apart from helping get rid of the weight around your hips, this yoga pose also takes care of your waist love handles as well as tones your thigh. The best is you can do it anytime while sitting at home, and will help in losing weight easily and quickly.