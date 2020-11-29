Wondering which is better for weight loss: walking or running? These workout styles are totally different, so you need to know all the differences.

Walking Vs Running: Raise your hand if you too are conflicted by which exercise to choose when it comes to weight loss. For starters, you need to include some aerobic exercises if you wish to lose weight effectively. Walking and running are two of the most popular forms of exercises among fitness enthusiasts. Both boost metabolism, improve cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles, among other health benefits. Also Read - This 15-minute Tabata workout is the best way to get your daily dose of cardio

Walking and running offer a multitude of health benefits. Cardio helps you lose weight, increases stamina, boosts immunity, manages chronic conditions, and strengthens the heart. It is also good for your mental health and helps to reduce anxiety and depression. It evens improve your mood. With so many benefits of walking and running, it can be difficult to choose one that will help you shed extra kilos. To help you come to a conclusion, here are all the differences you need to know. Also Read - Stay fit and have fun during lockdown with these kickboxing moves

Walking VS Running

Walking Is Lower-Impact Than Running

To begin, walking is a less intense form of aerobic exercise than running that helps one keep their body in shape. It is defined as walking at a pace less than 3 miles/5 km per hour. However, studies have shown that this low-impact cardio exercise can be beneficial in more ways than one. It can reduce the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and keep your mental health in check. Also Read - Cardio workouts: Kettlebell exercises can help you lose weight and build endurance

Decreased Chances Of Injuries With Walking

When it comes to walking, it is a low-intensity workout which produces fewer injuries than any other aerobic exercise. Studies have found that running injuries can lead to problems such as osteoarthritis, especially in the knees. Runners who have had a running injury are more likely to face lasting damage. For those more prone to injuries should opt for walking.

You Burn More Calories With Running

Being a high-intensity workout, running helps you burn double the calories as walking. But that doesn’t mean, walking doesn’t burn any calories. Not everyone can maintain the pace required for running and walking can still help you get in shape. In fact, you may be able to burn more calories with a more sustainable practice of walking.

Brisk walking, for instance, gets your heart rate up and help you burn more calories. Power running, usually, 3mph to 5mph, has similar results as running.

Both Improve Heart Health

Of course, running requires you to work harder, meaning it would make your heart healthier. However, studies have also shown that walking regularly can also lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in people. So, it is better to do some sort of cardio than none if you wish to keep your heart health in check.

So, Which One Is Better For Weight Loss?

Running is definitely a better way to lose weight. But it is a high impact exercise that can be harder on your body and may lead to injuries. Also, runners are at a higher risk of exercise-related injury than walkers. So, if you’re new to exercise, walking is a smarter choice that will help you get you in shape.

Whatever you choose, make sure you check with your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine.