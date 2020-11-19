A recent study conducted by a research team from MedUni Vienna's Division of Endocrinology and Metabolism shows that cold ambient temperatures increase vitamin A levels in humans and mice. This helps convert bad white adipose tissue into good brown adipose tissue which stimulates fat burning and heat generation leading to weight loss. This fat transformation is usually accompanied by enhanced energy consumption and is therefore considered a promising approach for the development of novel obesity therapeutics. The study has now been published in the journal Molecular Metabolism. Scientists from Harvard University Boston and Rutgers University New Jersey were also involved