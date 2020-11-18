Losing weight has never been an easy task. The more you try, the more disillusioned you get. Also, the thought of burning stubborn belly fat can be a nightmare for many! Eating right and at right time with regular exercise are always effective in keeping yourself fit and manage weight. But losing weight at a good pace depends much on the very first thing that you take in the morning. Here are a few drinks that you can take on an empty stomach and get surprising results at ease. Also Read - Why is it difficult to lose stubborn belly fat after you turn 40?

10 Powerful Drinks To Reduce Belly Fat

Apple Cider Vinegar

A flat and toned tummy is the dream of almost all health-conscious people. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) when consumed first thing in the morning can keep the stomach's pH levels balanced and helps losing weight. Mix a tablespoon of ACV to a glass of warm water and drink after you wake up in the morning.

Lemon Honey Water

One from the ancient book, honey, and lemon water early in the morning can help you lose weight effectively. Lemon comes packed with antioxidants and vitamin C. This drink also increases metabolism and digestion. All you need to do is to squeeze the juice of one fresh lemon into a glass of warm water, add a teaspoon of organic honey to it, and your drink is ready.

Cumin Or Jeera Water

Cumin or jeera is a wonder spice that is commonly found in most Indian kitchens. Jeera infused water boosts metabolism and digestion and helps you lose weight fast. It is also very effective if you are trying to get rid of your belly fat. This is a low-calorie drink that suppresses your hunger and prevents you from overeating. Just add one tablespoon of cumin seeds to a glass of water and leave it overnight. On an empty stomach the next morning, strain the water and drink it. You will be surprised by the results.

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are your best friends if you are on your weight loss journey. Chia seeds are rich in protein and omega 3 fatty acids which helps you keep your blood sugar levels under control and fill you up thus, the extra calories are burned, and eventually, the fat accumulated diminishes. Soak a tablespoon of chia seeds overnight. The next morning mix these soaked chia seeds with warm water. For extra benefits squeeze a lemon and have it on an empty stomach.

Green Tea

Green tea is extremely rich in antioxidants which helps in weight loss. A cup of green tea early in the morning can help you lose belly fat. It will suppress your appetite and prevent you from overeating later in the day. All you need to do is consume a cup of hot green tea without sugar every morning.

Ginger Water

Ginger is one of the best ingredients which helps in weight loss. Take an inch of ginger and grate it. Boil a cup of water and add grated ginger to it. Boil it for some more time. Strain it and consume it. Ginger water regulates controls your appetite and helps in weight loss with its fast-absorbing ability.

Ajwain Or Carom Water

Ajwain or carom is one of staple ingredient which is easily available in your pantry. This spice stimulates digestion and promotes the absorption of food. This makes it difficult for your body to accumulate fat. All you need to do is to soak one big tablespoon of dry roasted Ajwain seeds into a cup of water and keep it overnight. Strain the water the next morning and drink it on an empty stomach.

Cinnamon And Honey Water

Cinnamon is a great ingredient for your weight loss. Grind some raw and organic cinnamon, boil a cup of water and add the grinder cinnamon. Strain the drink and add a tablespoon of raw honey to the drink. Consume this drink on an empty stomach and lose those extra belly fat.

Garlic Water

Garlic is another ingredient that can help in effective weight loss. Raw Garlic is believed to be the best effective way of taking it burns the extra fat in the body. However, you can also grate raw garlic and mix it with boiling water. Strain this water and have it first thing in the morning to get a flat tummy.

Saunf Or Fennel Water

Fennel or saunf has been chewed as a digestive after meals since time immemorial in India. It is also used in many traditional remedies. This spice comes with a range of health benefits including detoxifying the body, which aids in weight loss. Just add a tablespoon of fennel seeds to a glass of water and leave it overnight. Strain the water in the morning and have it on an empty stomach. This will melt away your belly fat.

Disclaimer: All the tips for weight loss differ from person to person and it is not at all advisable to start any of the drink suggested without proper check up and consultation of a dietician.