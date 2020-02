Belly fat is not just the toughest to get rid of, it is also the most harmful fat in your body. Fat in the abdominal area is linked to diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease. So, losing belly fat is not just about fitting into your favourite dresses, but it can improve your overall health and increase your life span.

A combination of a well-planned diet and fitness regimen is the key to losing those extra kilos. One you stick to this combo; you will start seeing changes everywhere starting from your arms and legs to face. But the one stubborn spot that may not go away easily is your love handles. This is because, as the experts say, the beta cells that compose your belly fat do not respond well to the process of breaking down fat. On the other hand, your arms, legs and face have more alpha cells which are easy to break down. Here are a few simple exercises that will help get rid of your belly fat :

Bicycle crunches

Crunches are the most effective way of burning fat and strengthening the muscles in the midsection of your body. Apart from burning the unwanted fat in your belly, this exercise helps reduce risk of high blood pressure and heart attack.

How to do it: Lie down on the floor. Put both your hands on either side of your head. Do not lock your fingers or pull the head up. Now move your legs in a bicycle pedal motion.

Cardio

Cardio like running, kickboxing, brisk walking and dancing will help lose extra fat. Studies suggest that up to 60 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio daily may help reduce stomach fat effectively.

Rolling Plank Exercise

Rolling plank exercise is known to enhance your body’s metabolism and helps in burning more calories, and thus contributes in reducing belly fat. This exercise will also help improve your posture, reduce back and spine pain risks, and strengthen your core muscles.

Stomach Vacuum

This is a breathing exercise that can give you a flat tummy. It works by strengthening your core muscles and burning the muscles deposited inside the intestine.