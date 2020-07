Weight loss is never easy, and you need to be dedicated and disciplined to attain your goals. Other than exercise, your diet plays a big role in losing weight. What you eat and what you avoid matters a great deal. Today, there are many fad diets in the market that you can try out. One such diet is the Sirtfood diet. It is an effective diet that became famous after singer-songwriter Adele lost loads of weight after going on this diet. It first made an appearance in 2016 and is today one of the most preferred diets around the world. Also Read - 5 amazing foods that can help you get rid of belly fat

Here, let us see take a look at what this diet is all about.

Foods that you can have in the Sirtfood diet

This diet advocates the inclusion of foods rich in sirtuin activators to your diet. Sirtuins are proteins that protect your cells from dying or getting inflamed when you have an illness. The best part about this diet is that you get to eat dark chocolates and sip on red wines. Both these foods are rich in sirtuin activators that help you lose weight. The other foods that are allowed in this diet are apples, citrus fruits, strawberries and blueberries. You can also eat buckwheat, red onions, kale, soy and nuts like walnuts. Matcha green tea and coffee are also allowed. You need to have three sirtfood juices every day and eat balanced sirtfood-rich meals for weight loss.

What you need to do

This diet is a restrictive one in terms of food choices and daily calories intake. This is especially true during the initial stages. The diet is divided into two parts. The first part lasts for a week. Here you have to restrict your calorie intake to 1000kcal for three days. You drink three sirtfood green juices and eat one meal rich in sirtfoods on each on these days. From days four to seven, your calorie intake goes up to 1500kcal per day and you drink two sirtfood green juices and have two sirtfood-rich meals a day.

The second part is the maintenance phase and this lasts for 14 days. You lose a lot of weight around this time. You can now eat three balanced sirtfood rich meals a day along with one sirtfood green juice.

Benefits of this diet

This diet helps you lose a lot of weight. It also boosts metabolism and expediates the fat loss process. This diet can apparently also slow down the aging process.

A word of caution

This is a great diet to lose weight, no doubt, but it is not meant for everyone. You must not follow this diet if you have diabetes. In fact, you must consult your doctor if you suffer from any underlying health conditions to be on the safe side. Many nutritionists warn against following this diet without supervision. According to them, weight loss is an ongoing process and eating regular meals that includes nutritious foods like lean protein, fruit and vegetables and drinking a lot of water is the safest way to lose weight.