Gaining couple of kilos during festive season is usual. You may be indulging in binge-eating to celebrate the New Year, before you are able to lose the Christmas weight. The effects of your celebration may have started showing around your belly already. Now, it is time to get in shape and we bring to you top 10 weight loss tips to help shed your festive fat.

Drink Water Before Meals

Studies have shown that drinking water about half an hour before meals helped dieters eat fewer calories and lose more weight. Water can also help boost metabolism and help burn off a few more calories.

You can take detox water too. It will not only help you keep hydrated, but also flush toxins out of the system. Detox water with honey, grape juice, lemon or cucumber may give you more benefits.

Drink Green Tea

Green tea is loaded with powerful antioxidants called catechins, which is believed to enhance fat burning. So, instead of your regular tea, start taking green tea.

Say Not to Added sugar

Sugar consumption is linked to an increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. If you want to get rid of that belly fat, avoid added sugar. Completely avoid juices and cola, as they are loaded with sugar, artificial flavours and colours.

Reduce Intake of Refined Carbs

Eating refined carbs is also known to cause obesity. It has been found that eating refined carbs can increase blood sugar level and promote feelings of hunger and cravings. This will make you consume more food. Avoid eating refined carbohydrates such as white bread and pasta. Instead go on low-carb diet.

Eat more protein

Adding more proteins in your diet may be good for you. Proteins will keep you satiated for long and prevent cravings. Eat eggs for breakfast may give you the benefits. Vegetarians may add dal, paneer and soya products on your daily diet.

Eat Fibre

Fibre helps flush out cholesterol and keep the gut clear. It also keeps you full for long. To lose weight, eat food rich in fibre like fruits and green vegetables. Psyllium husk and chia seeds are also fibrous food.

Go for brisk walk

A brisk walk for at least 45 minutes daily can do wonders to your body. Not the same as brisk walking, but half an hour of morning or evening walk may also help a lot. The reason – walking massages the internal organs and helps improve metabolism.

Drink Black coffee

A good quality coffee is loaded with antioxidants that are very beneficial for your health. Caffeine in coffee can also boost metabolism and increase fat burning. But don’t add too much sugar. It may strip away all the benefits.

Eat on small plates

If you use smaller plates, you are likely to eat fewer calories. The plate size may help you control your portion of food intake.

Stop stocking unhealthy snacks

Stocking unhealthy food like chips, instant noodles, may make you eat more. Instead keep healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, baby carrots, yogurt and hard-boiled eggs. You can grab these healthy snacks whenever you feel hungry, without worrying about weight gain.