When you decide to shed those extra kilos, you come across a plethora of advices from your friends or online platforms. Some of them might work for you, while others don’t. Many of these suggestions are contradictory also at times. All these are likely to confuse you and affect your weight-loss mission adversely.

Before you start your journey to get a perfect waistline, it is important to understand that you cannot expect the results overnight. How much weight you will lose depends on various factors like, your body type, lifestyle habits, food choices, your medical conditions, etc. So, setting realistic goals is a must for shedding extra kilos. What makes your weight-loss more difficult is your belief in certain myths. They can, in fact, add numbers on the weighing scale. Here, we help you separate fact from fiction when it comes to losing those extra kilos.

Myth: Going gluten-free is necessary for weight loss

Fact: No, it isn’t. Unless you are allergic to wheat or are suffering from coeliac disease, you should not avoid foods containing gluten. A gluten-free diet eliminates essential whole grains from your meals. Being rich in fibre, they keep you full for longer and help in losing weight. Moreover, to make up for the loss of taste, gluten-free foods may come with higher fat and sugar content, taking up their calorie count. These foods can also up your risk of developing type 2 diabetes. So, aim for a balanced diet full of fibre, fruits and vegetables.

Myth: A massively low-calorie diet is good for fast weight loss

Fact: Yes, there is a direct link between your calorie intake and your ability to lose weight. However, if you suddenly decide to cut down on your calories drastically, it can have the opposite effect, setting you up for failure. Moreover, a massively low- calorie diet will rob your body off the essential nutrients making you vulnerable to health conditions, which can sabotage your weight-loss mission all the more. Nutritionists are of the opinion that in the urban conditions, an adult woman who wants to shed kilos, needs approximately 1400 calories daily and the requirement of her male counterpart on a weight-loss plan is around 1700 calories per day.

Myth: Exercise alone is good enough for shedding those kilos

Fact: Well, many of us believe that working out religiously is all you need to do for successful weight-loss. True that exercising can help you burn calories, but reams of research reveal that workouts have a very little impact on weight-loss. Your diet is what matters more. In a study conducted at the University of Alabama, the researchers revealed that only physical activity had a very minor impact on weight loss. However, when coupled with a weight-loss diet (as suggested by a nutritionist) the results were better. Remember the simple theory behind weight-loss: You have to burn more calories than you gulp down. So, focus on both (workouts and diet) when you plan to lose weight.

Myth: Weight-loss pill or surgery is the way out

Fact: The weight-loss space is filled with the so-called ‘quick’ solutions, in the form of ‘magic pills’ or surgery. However, these options do not always provide the desired outcome and they can be risky as well. They may come with dangerous side effects like increased blood pressure, cardiac issues, seizures, impaired digestive capacity, etc. Also, a weight-loss surgery is suggested only for people who are morbidly obese. Consult a weight-loss expert and chart out a plan that suits you. Also, you need to figure out if any underlying health condition like thyroidism is the culprit behind your extra kilos. In that case, the that condition needs to be treated.

Myth: Egg yolk is a complete no-no

Fact: Many people believe that skipping egg yolk can help them shed weight, which is incorrect. Egg whites do carry a smaller number of calories than egg yolk. But when you skip your favourite yellow part of the egg, you are missing out on fat-fighting nutrients like choline. Also, a study conducted at the University of Connecticut, found that the fat inside an egg yolk helps you reduce bad cholesterol from your body. The study authors further said that unless your nutritionist has recommended you to avoid egg yolk, you should not skip this nutritious part of egg.

Myth: You should avoid eating late at night

Fact: You must have heard that an early morning breakfast will speed up your metabolism, allowing you to burn more calories and late snacking will have a completely opposite effect on your waistline. However, researchers of a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition believe it’s not, if you make healthy choices. What matters is what and how much you eat, not the time of having foods.

Myth: You will gain back your extra kilos if you lose them quickly

Fact: You might think that if you lose weight quickly, you will gain it back quicker. However, unless the reason behind your weight loss is water weight, you don’t have to worry about gaining it back quickly. The speed at which you’ll lose weight depends on various factors like your body type, lifestyle habits, calorie intake and overall well-being which is why it is not necessary that you lose weight in the same duration as others. In an Australian study conducted in 2014, the researchers observed two groups to identify whether losing weight slowly is better than losing it quickly. The first group was asked to undergo a 12-week rapid weight loss plan while the other group was on a 36-week regular diet plan. Once the participants lost weight, they were asked to follow the same diet plan and the results showed very little difference in terms of regaining the lost weight. The study authors said that both diet plans are equal in terms of the final output.

Myth: You must stay away from all sorts of fat

Fact: If you are looking to reduce the numbers on your weighing scale, you may think that reducing dietary fat from your plate will help you shed those extra kilos. But you don’t need to eliminate every source of fat from diet plan. According to experts, healthy fats keep you full for a longer duration that helps with weight loss. Also, they offer various health benefits like better mental and skin health. You can opt for nuts, avocados and fatty fish to get your share of healthy fats. They come with low calories which speeds up your weight loss goals.

Too much carb will lead to weight gain

Fact: If you think that loading up carbohydrates will add to your waistline, you are wrong. Experts in the field of nutrition are of the opinion that excess carb intake can cause weight gain, but here, the blame should go to calories, not the carbohydrates. In fact, it is suggested that 50 to 55 per cent of your calories should come from carbs every day if you are on a weight-loss plan. You can include fruits, brown rice, beans, nuts, whole grains and oatmeal in your diet without being worried about weight gain.

Myth: Starving yourself will make you lose weight

Fact: It is no rocket science that if you don’t eat, you will lose weight. However, in a bid, to get the perfect waistline, some people tend to starve themselves. This may seem a good idea to get quick results, but it will only have an adverse effect on your weight loss goal. Once you are hungry for a prolonged period, you are bound to overeat in your next meal. Also, staying hungry for a long time can rob you off muscle mass which can slow down your metabolism. A compromised metabolism poses serious hindrance to calorie burn. Opt for a weight loss plan that allows you to eat enough to keep you full for a long time.