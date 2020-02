If you really want to lose weight, just sleep for 7 to 9 hours every night. Proper sleep can induce weight loss. @Shutterstock

According to a research at Loughborough University, soaking in a hot bath is as good as a 30-minute walk if you are aiming for weight loss. For the purpose of this study, researchers worked with 14 men. Participants undertook 2 tests. In one, they had to take a one-hour bicycle ride. In the other test, the participants had to take a relaxing soak in in 104-degree-Fahrenheit water. Well, this study prove that the cycling was better at burning calories. But researchers also saw that the 1-hour bath helps the participants burn about 130 calories. This is what you achieve in a half-hour walk. Researchers say that a hot bath can also reduce inflammation and regulate blood sugar levels.

Let us look at a few other ‘lazy’ ways of losing weight.

Lights off

According to a research in the American Journal of Epidemiology, if you want to lose weight, you need to spend time in dim lighting. Researchers say that light exposure can cause weight gain. This happens even if calorie intake and physical activity are constant. This may be due to the fact that exposure to harsh lights can cause a disruption of sleep and circadian rhythm.

Sleep

If you really want to lose weight, just sleep for 7 to 9 hours every night. Proper sleep can induce weight loss. A study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal says that ‘adequate sleep is an important part of a weight loss plan and should be added to the recommended mix of diet and exercise’. They further add that ‘lack of sleep increases the stimulus to consume more food and increases appetite-regulating hormones’.

Cultivate a person who has recently lost weight

Know anyone who has recently lost oodles of weight? Well, maybe you need to cultivate that person as a friend. According to research at the Miriam Hospital’s Weight Control and Diabetes Research Center and The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, weight loss is contagious. Researchers say that ‘being surrounded by others with similar health goals, all working to achieve the same thing, may have really helped people with their weight loss efforts.