The combination of exercise and healthy diet works best when it comes to losing weight. But many of us are too lazy or busy to walk or hit the gym every day. And there is no magic pill yet that will melt excess weight away.

Many herbs and spices can fight cravings and boost fat burning and weight loss. Coupled with a healthy diet, these herbs can help you lose weight safely and more easily.

Here some amazing herbs that may help you lose weight.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek, a common household spice, can help control appetite and reduce food intake to support weight loss. Studies have shown that adding 8 grams of fenugreek fiber daily increases feelings of fullness and reduced hunger and food intake.

Dandelion

Dandelion enhances fat metabolism and helps reduce cholesterol. It also enhances the elimination of fatty acids through the digestive system. You can drink 3 to 4 cups of dandelion leaf tea each day.

Cayenne Pepper

Consuming one teaspoon of cayenne pepper before each meal may help boost metabolism, enabling your body to burn more calories. This popular spice may also reduce hunger to promote weight loss.

Cayenne pepper contains the compound capsaicin, which provides numerous health benefits. Studies have shown that taking capsaicin capsules increased levels of fullness and decreased total calorie intake.

Ginger

This is widely used as a natural remedy for a wide variety of ailments. Researchers have also suggested that ginger can help in weight loss as well. This herb has been found to increase metabolism and fat burning, as well as decrease fat absorption and appetite.

Oregano

Carvacrol, a powerful compound in oregano, is known to help boost weight loss. Studies have found that carvacrol can help alter fat synthesis in the body.

Gymnema Sylvestre

It is often used as a natural remedy to help reduce blood sugar levels. Gymnema can help reduce sugar cravings and balance blood sugar. However, people on weight lose journey may add to their diet. Because a study has revealed that taking Gymnema sylvestre may reduce both appetite and food intake.

Warning! You should not take tis herb if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, allergic to milkweed, or taking antidepressants or medication for diabetes.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is rich in antioxidants and offers several health benefits. It can help in stabilizing blood sugar, and thus reduce appetite and hunger.

Cumin

Cumin or Jeera, a popular spice that is used in Indian cuisine, has the potential to accelerate weight loss and fat burning. Its digestive property makes it an effective agent for weight loss.

Ginseng

Chinese have been using this head as a medicine for centuries. It is being used to treat stress, diabetes, lower cholesterol, and regulate blood sugar levels. Besides, this herb helps boost metabolism and keep your energy levels high all day long. Drinking ginseng tea may prevent weight gain and aid in weight loss.