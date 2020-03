Breakfast is that meal of the day that energises you and helps you get through the day. It is the most important meal of the day. You need to eat a healthy, filling and nutritious breakfast so that you are not tempted to overeat during the rest of the day. This will also help you lose weight. Today, health tips from us will tell you what spices to use for seasoning your breakfast food. Spices come with a lot of health benefits and some are particularly good for weight loss. You just have to add a little bit of spice to your food to get the benefits. It will also make your food more tasty and you will enjoy it more. Follow our health tips of the day and add these spices to your breakfast foods.

Black Pepper

This contains a compound called piperine, which makes it a great spice that helps with inflammation and digestive problems. It also has the ability to block the formation of new fat cells. This brings down your bad cholesterol levels and melts away your body fat. This helps you lose weight. You can sprinkle some on your eggs, add it to sandwiches. It will also add an extra zing to your breakfast.

Ginger

This is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties. It not only helps you lose weight but also improves your overall health. You can have a cup of refreshing ginger tea or add a bit to your breakfast smoothie. It will add taste and save you from digestive problems too.

Cinnamon

This is the magic spice that melts away your belly fat. Moreover, it can also lower your blood pressure levels and help you control your blood sugar levels. This is an aromatic spice that can be added to almost anything. You can also have it as a tea. Or add it to your yogurt, coffee, smoothies or pancakes. But don’t go overboard. Too much of this spice can affect digestion.

Cayenne Pepper

This can keep you full and boost metabolism. A perfect breakfast spice, this will help you lose oodles of fat and make you slim in no time. It contains capsaicin, which induces fast burning of calories. You can add it to your eggs. A sprinkling on your toast is also not a bad idea.