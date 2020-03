Do you want to lose weight but without lifting a finger? Well, don’t worry, you’re not alone. There are a lot of people who aspire to get into a certain shape. But usually they either feel lazy or don’t have the time for workouts and diets. Now, what if we tell you that you can lose weight without following any type of diet or exercise regime? Yes! You read that right. Here’s a list of 5 effective ways to battle the bulge without sweating it out or getting tired.

Chew properly and slow down

How quickly you finish your meals may also affect your weight. Therefore, chewing your food thoroughly makes you eat more slowly, this leads to decreased food intake and you tend to eat smaller portions also. This happens because your brain needs time to process that you’ve had enough to eat. Fast eaters are also much more likely to be fat.

Smaller portions for unhealthy foods

No, we are not asking you to cut down on your favourite foods. It’s just that going for a smaller portion or a smaller plate may help you eat less. On the other hand, a bigger plate can make a serving look smaller, causing you to add more food.

Keep unhealthy foods out of sight

Storing unhealthy foods where you can see them may increase your craving to have more. However, if you keep the junk in the trunk then you might be able to resist it. Also try to keep healthy things like fruits or juices near by so that you can grab a healthy bite.

Keep away from gadgets while eating

Most of the people have a habit of watching something on TV or their phones while eating. By doing this, you often lose track of how much you have eaten. This, in turn, can cause overeating. Therefore, keep away from electronics and eat in peace. This will help you keep a check on the quantity and you will feel full after eating less food.

Sleep well and avoid Stress

This is probably the easiest thing to do for losing weight. But, unfortunately many people now a days have an unbalanced sleep cycle due to stress and frustration. A lack of sleep may disrupt the appetite hormones leptin and ghrelin. Fluctuation of these hormones can increase your hunger and cravings for unhealthy food.