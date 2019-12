Yes, exercising regularly and following healthy diet regimen religiously are the best ways for losing weight. There is no doubt that these are the pillars of weight loss. But, what if you find it impossible to stick to a regimented diet or don’t have the time to break a sweat? Does this mean that you can’t reach a healthy body weight? Definitely not. Apart from a diet and workout routine, there are other small tweaks in your daily lifestyle that will help you melt away those stubborn fats and maintain a healthy weight. Experts are of the opinion that sleeping well and keeping yourself active through the day are also effective ways of losing weight. In our today health tips series, we share more such smart weight loss tricks with you.

Weight loss strategies are a part of almost all latest health care tips and for good reasons. Shedding those extra kilos is necessary not only to stay fit but also to keep quite a few life threatening ailments at bay. So, make these small changes in your lifestyle to see big results.

Today Health Tips 1: Focus on what you eat on mealtime

We often find ourselves watching TV or looking at social media when we sit down to eat. All these distractions often lead us to overeating or not paying attention to whether what we are eating is really healthy or not.

The next time you sit down for a meal, try to focus solely on eating instead of any technology around you. If you do need to make any changes to improve your diet, you will know what to do because you are paying attention.

Today Health Tips 2: Brush after you eat

Some research shows that having the taste of food in your mouth after eating your meals can prompt you to want to snack or indulge in dessert.

Make it a habit to brush your teeth right after you eat to remove that taste from the mouth and replace it with minty fresh breath to stop you from eating more.

Today Health Tips 3: Increase your snooze time

Lack of sleep is directly linked to obesity and weight gain. Not only does sleep deprivation cause your metabolism to slow down, but you also skip the gym more when you are fatigued or tired due to less sleep.

Switch off your TV and put the phones away to let your mind relax and prepare for some much-needed shut-eye.

Today Health Tips 4: Pick up a hobby

Practicing a hobby can actually help you burn more calories and keep your unnecessary snacking at bay. By keeping your brain busy, you distract yourself from heading to the fridge or pantry every time you are bored.

Hobbies such as gardening, surfing, knitting and meditation are extremely therapeutic for the soul and can boost overall health and well-being.

Today Health Tips 5: Aim at improving your balance

Having good balance (literally) is important for the body’s overall health. Focusing on workouts that improve your balance helps you to be more in control and improves your overall agility and coordination.

The better the balance you have, the more effective your workouts will be as you increase speed and boost your reflexes, thereby burning more fat in the process.

Today Health Tips 6: Tell yourself it’s okay to indulge at times

How many times have you labelled something you are eating as “bad?” While some foods are healthier than others, it is OK to enjoy your favorite treats every now and then without feeling guilty.

Instead of focusing on the good and bad, focus on eating healthy more of the time and remind yourself that it’s OK to indulge in pizzas and burritos every once in a while. Remember, moderation is key.

The text is sourced from zliving.com