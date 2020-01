There is nothing more frustrating than putting on extra weight. The unwanted weight can also lower your confidence level and affect your work performance. The worst thing is when you don’t fit in your favourite dresses. Sleeveless tops look sexy, but it is a No-No for those who have armpit fat. Your armpit fat rolls poking out on the sides can spoil your look. Normally, we neglect our backs and armpits during workouts as they are not easily visible like other parts our abs, legs, and butt. Today we bring to you some efficient chest and back workouts that will help get rid of your armpit fat rolls. Here they are –

Skipping or Jumping rope

You normally do to warm up your body before you start your workout. Continue doing it if you want to lose the armpit fat. Jumping rope is an effective way to work your shoulders and back.

Lying Chest Fly

This exercise helps tighten and tone chest and upper arm muscles. Lie flat on your back, raise your knees and keep them at a 90-degree angle. Then holding small weights, open your arms out to the side. Now raise your arms, bringing the weights together above your chest. Repeat this a few times.

Push-ups

This is considered as the best exercise against armpit fat. Do push-ups daily and see the results yourself. Star with knee push-ups, if you can’t do the standard position.

Plank rotation

Doing planks will help improve your flexibility and strengthen your entire core. Performing this exercise with dumbbells will target your armpit fat.

Chin-Ups

Chin-ups is also a great exercise for reducing armpit fat. If this is too hard for you, you may do the assisted versions with a weight machine or elastic bands.

Standing Reverse Fly

This exercise will help strengthen both your chest and back, as well as the backs of your arms.

How to do it: Stand straight holding small weights in your hands. Keeping your hands facing forward, bend your knees slightly and lean forward at the waist. Now lift your arms outward toward the ceiling, then slowly lower your arms back down. Repeat this a few times.