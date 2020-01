There are numerous fad diets out there. Each one claims to be better and more effective than the other. If you are trying to decide on the best diet plan that you can follow, we bet you are confused as hell. One diet that is sure to confuse you more than any other diet is probably the Super Carb Diet. Carbs are given a wide berth by almost all weight watchers. So how can we have a diet on carbs?

The Super Carb Diet was developed by Bob Harper, a celebrity trainer and host of The Biggest Loser. This diet seeks to balance the intake of proteins and fiber. It does so by including complex carbohydrates and minimal fats in the diet. It can help you lose weight effectively without making you feel deprived.

Super carb foods

Foods like sweet potatoes, whole grains, lentils, beans, quinoa and couscous contain complex healthy carbs. Unlike refined carbs, there complex carbs keep blood sugar levels in check and induces weight loss. You can also include brown rice and oatmeal to your diet. Butternut squash, beets, cucumber and broccoli are packed with healthy carbs as are fruits like apples, grapes and bananas.

The Super Carb Diet plan

In this diet, you have to avoid whole grains and pasta during lunch and dinner. You may have snacks between meals, but this can be only fruits or vegetables. To make the diet more effective, include ginger, turmeric, garlic and cayenne to your diet. It will stimulate your metabolism and boost digestion. Follow this diet for a month and see the difference.

Breakfast: You may have super grains like oatmeal, quinoa, an English muffin or a whole grain tortilla for breakfast. But make sure you don’t consume more than 300 calories.

Lunch and dinner: Include starchy vegetables and fruits like sweet potatoes, squash, broccoli, apples and grapes to your meals. Also add a portion of protein-rich foods like fish and eggs. Vegetarins can add tofu and yogurt to their diet. Make sure you restrict your calorie intake to 400 and 500 calories each for lunch and dinner respectively.