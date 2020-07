If you want to lose a lot of weight in a shot span of time, just add 2 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to half a cup of warm water and have this before your meals every day. @Shutterstock

Weight loss is not easy. But if you know a few tricks and secrets than, your journey will be faster, and you will attain your goals faster. One such secret is apple cider vinegar. This can be your best weight loss buddy. If you add this to your diet, you will be amazed at how effortlessly you lose weight. Your excess kilos will just melt away. This is basically a fermented tonic that acts as a diuretic. It also detoxifies your liver and improves metabolism. All this aid in the breaking down of excess fat in your body. Also Read - Fad diets that promise rapid weight loss can do more harm than good

In fact, according to a study at the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, obese people who had 2 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar every day for 12 weeks experienced a shrinking of their waist size by 0.5 inches. According to researchers of another study, appetite of people who drink apple cider vinegar before high-carb meals went down significantly and they were able to lose more weight easily. Also Read - Why you should avoid mixing baking soda with apple cider vinegar?

The secret ingredient that can induce faster weight loss

If you really want to make your apple cider vinegar more potent than go for one that has ‘mother’ in it. This is basically unrefined, unpasteurized and unfiltered apple cider vinegar. The “mother” is nothing but a colony of beneficial bacteria. If you want to lose weight fast, get yourself a bottle with ‘mother’ in it. It will look cloudy and murky because of the beneficial bacteria, yeast and protein present in it. This ‘mother’ forms acetic acid and experts believe that this aids in weight loss. This also comes with a lot of other health benefits besides helping you lose weight. It can help you maintain your blood sugar levels, cholesterol and also increase your immunity so that you can easily fight off infections. It can improve your digestion and make your skin and hair healthier. Also Read - Try the Sirtfood diet for quick weight loss

The best way to have apple cider vinegar for weight loss

If you want to lose a lot of weight in a shot span of time, just add 2 teaspoon of apple cider vinegar to half a cup of warm water and have this before your meals every day. You may also have this every night before going to bed. You can also drizzle it on to your salads and add it to many dishes for a tangy taste.

Things to keep in mind when buying apple cider vinegar for weight loss

You need one with ‘mother’ in it. So, check the bottle to see if it has a murky appearance. Be sure to check the acidic content too. One with 5 per cent acidity will work best for you. And always buy from a reputed brand so that you are sure of getting the real thing.

A word of caution

Vinegar is acidic in nature. It may sometimes cause stomach problems and irritate your throat. If you have it raw, it may also damage your teeth enamel. So, always be sure to dilute it before you drink it. Too much of it may also lead to loss of bone density. So, have this in moderation.