According to Ayurveda, the ancient India healing therapy, you must eat to balance the energies within the body. Basically, you eat according to your body type as defined by this science. Ayurveda says that the universe is made up of five elements: vayu (air), jala (water), akash (space), teja (fire) and prithvi (earth). These elements form three doshas or body types. Each dosha has a certain energy that circulates within the body. All three doshas are present in your body but one is dominant. The Ayurvedic diet is based on the doshas.

People with the vata (space and air) dosha are thin and energetic. This dosha controls bodily functions, breathing, blood flow and digestion. The pitta (fire and water) dosha controls metabolism, hormones, and digestion and people with this dosha a medium build. The kapha (water and earth) dosha controls immunity, muscle growth and strength. es which foods you should eat and avoid. And according to

Ayurveda says that you must eat foods according to your dosha. But how do you know what exactly it is?

EAT ACCORDING TO YOUR DOSHAS AND LOSE WEIGHT

The Ayurvedic diet says that there are six major tastes like sweet, sour, salty, pungent, bitter, and astringent. You must include all these tastes in your meals. Eating only a few of these tastes can trigger cravings for unhealthy foods and this may cause weight gain. Let us see what you can eat according to your dosha.

Vata dosha

According to the Ayurveda diet, vata dominant people must stay away from cold and raw foods. They must also avoid caffeine. Warm dishes that are more dominant in sweet, salty, and sour tastes are good and whole grains, starchy vegetables and honey can have a soothing effect on the body. You can also include salty foods, like salted fish, citrus fruits, berries and pickled foods to your diet. This will boost digestion and help you lose weight.

Pitta dosha

Avoid hot and spicy foods, alcoholic beverages and fermented foods. Instead, have sweet, bitter and astringent foods. Leafy greens, broccoli and celery will detoxify your body and aid in weight loss. The Ayurvedic diet says that astringent foods like lentils, beans, green apples and pomegranate will balance pitta.

Kapha dosha

Stay away from salty and heavy foods. Dairy is not recommended. Have a lot of foods with pungent, bitter and astringent tastes. Peppers, garlic, onions, mustard and ginger are good choices. It will induce sweating, which will help you lose weight.