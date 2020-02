Most advocates of the intermittent diet follow the 80:20 plan, where you restrict calories for 80 per cent of the time and indulge for the remaining 20 per cent. But in a diametrically opposite plan, weight watchers get to eat for 5 days and follow strict calorie restriction for the remaining 2 days of the week. This is the 5:2 diet and this is gaining more and more popularity because of its 5 cheat days. But on the 2 days that you fast, your intake must not be above 500. Experts say that this diet is equally effective and helps you lose as much weight as the other more restrictive 80:20 diet plan. It also improves your metabolic health.

Benefits of the 5:2 diet

This is easy to follow as compared to other fad diets. The fact that you can eat anything leaves you feeling less deprived. But yes, you must avoid junk food. You may say that this is more of a lifestyle change than a real diet. One requirement of this diet is that there has to be a cheat day between the two fasting days. This makes it super easy to follow. People who have tried this diet say that they have had amazing weight loss. It can also improve overall health by reducing bad cholesterol levels and fat mass. It is also known to decrease inflammation. Besides, it does not adversely affect muscle mass.

What to have on fast days

The best way to sustain yourself on fast days of the 5:2 weight loss diet is by having a lot of water and water-rich foods. Load up on vegetables and soups. Have grilled fish or lean meat. You may also include black tea and black coffee but don’t add sugar to it. Initially, you may feel really hungry on fast days. Just keep busy and it will take your mind off food. If it affects your health, consult a doctor and seek his advice. Maybe this diet is not for you.

Precautions to take

This is a safe diet but some people may not be able to tolerate it. People with a history of eating disorders and diabetics must stay away from this diet. It is also not for pregnant women, lactating mothers, teenagers and children. If you have any underlying health conditions, consult your doctor before going for the 5:2 weight loss diet.