After all the surprises and rollercoasters, 2020 has come to a wrap in the blink of an eye! This year has been extremely challenging for all of us with all the uncertainties that it brought along. It was during this year, that most people observed and instilled lifestyle changes to prioritize their health in order to keep up with the ongoing global health crisis. Due to the several ongoing restrictions, most of us were thrown off track from our normal routines and witnessed behavioural changes in our body. From weight gain to anxiety eating, we fought it all. With all its hurdles and bumps, 2020 had most of us unprepared to face the future. Talking about the near future, 2021 is almost here bringing along with it, hopefully, a fresh start and New Year resolutions. Also Read - Winter workout tips: Why your muscles and joints hurt more in cold weather?

Time for New Year Resolutions: Set realistic goals

Every year, the most common resolution that people make is to get fitter and lose weight. And every year, most people fail to see this resolution through and break them early on. But have we ever wondered why do all fitness/weight loss related resolutions crash and burn early? Because we tend to make lofty promises to ourselves in the form of extreme diet/fitness plans that are not easily achievable. We often forget that it only takes small steps, one step at a time, to achieve a simple, healthier routine to keep true to your resolution. Also Read - Ashwagandha essential oil: An Ayurvedic remedy for depression and more

One of the most effective ways to keep your resolutions on track is by setting realistic goals. Why follow a routine religiously for 30 days when you’re going to break it on the 31st day and disappoint your waistline? Instead, take up something that is not too challenging and reap the benefits all along. Also Read - New Year resolutions you cannot afford to break in 2020

Letting go of sugar for a healthier life

And while we all are quick to start cutting oils, fats and carbohydrates from our diets which are hard to give up on, we tend to ignore one major culprit which can be easily done away with – sugar. It’s present in our everyday diet from tea/coffee to the evening desserts, and especially in the form of sweets during the ongoing festive season. Sugar is a major cause of several lifestyle-related disorders like obesity. So while we are busy wrapping up the year, it’s time to unwrap an easy hack to balance your sugar cravings which are a major hurdle to achieve your fitness goal.

This is where low calorie sweeteners, like Sugar Free, come in. These are an alternative to sugar, as they provide all the sweetness that sugar would with minimal or no calories. Sugar free sweeteners come in various forms, including ones made with natural sweeteners like Stevia. These can be used to completely replace regular sugar in your kitchen and household!

Low calorie sweeteners are a safe option

Unlike popular perception, low calorie sweeteners are thoroughly investigated, and their safety is confirmed by many credible bodies. The key ingredients of these sweeteners, like aspartame, sucralose and stevia have been recognised as safe by US FDA1 & JECFA2,3, an international scientific expert committee administered jointly by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and WHO. In India, sugar free products are regulated by competent authorities like FSSAI. Low calorie sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose and stevia are approved for use as sweeteners by FSSAI within recommended ADI (Acceptable Daily Intake). WHO also approves low calorie sweeteners within the recommended ADI.

Welcome 2021 with improved waistlines

Renowned nutritionist Ishi Khosla also added, “The festivities have already begun and while most of you have turned your kitchens into mini-bakeries, do not forget to make the small kitchen top change from sugar to SugarFree low calorie sweeteners. This will not only cut down your calorie intake drastically, but will also meet your sweetness criteria. This year, especially has demanded us to take care of our bodies and even though 2020 is coming to an end, we must carry this trend into 2021. Why welcome the New Year with just open arms, when you can do so also with improved waistlines? Low calorie sweeteners are the healthiest alternatives to sugar and they always come to my rescue, especially during festivities.”

So now you know what to add to your shopping list to ensure you can enjoy your sweets without worrying about sugar calories – sugar free low calorie sweeteners! Therefore go on, embrace the holiday spirit with healthier choices to usher in 2021 with hope, health and a holistic lifestyle! Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year!

Sugar Free Gold & Natura contains artificial sweeteners and is for calorie conscious. They are not recommended for children.