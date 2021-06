Junk foods like burgers, pizzas and fries can satisfy your hunger, but it won’t provide the nutrition your body needs. Eating such high-calorie foods can also make you pile on the pounds and harm your body. But saying no to junk food can be hard as research suggests that that junk foods are highly addictive. Are you also struggling to quit junk food to lose weight? Here’s a brain-training app that may help you eat less junk food and shed those extra kilos. Called the Food Trainer or FoodT app, it trains people to tap on images of healthy foods — but to stop when they see unhealthy snacks. This helps create an association between these foods and stopping. Also Read - 7 weight loss myths you need to stop believing ASAP

In a new study, researchers from the University of Exeter and the University of Helsinki found that participants who played the game once a day for a month noticed on an average one-point reduction of junk food consumption on an eight-point scale. For example, someone who ate junk food two to four times a week reduced this to just once a week after using the app regularly for a month, said Professor Natalia Lawrence, of the University of Exeter.

Those who used the app more reported larger changes in their food intake. An average weight loss of half a kilogram was seen across all the participants, and an increase in healthy food consumption. Interestingly, the benefits were found to be stronger for people who were more overweight, the researchers said.

Know more the brain-training app ‘FoodT’

The FoodT app is available for free download on Google Play, and you just need to spend about four minutes per day to play the junk food game. The app periodically asks users about how often they eat certain foods, along with other information such as their age and weight.

A review on Google Play by one app reads says, “my cravings have reduced dramatically, and I no longer eat in the evening mindlessly.”

Professor Natalia Lawrence explained that the app targets mechanisms that causes people to gain weight, such as the strong urges to approach and consume tempting junk foods.

Dr Matthias Aulbach, of the University of Helsinki, added FoodT might be helpful for people have developed unhealthy eating habits during the lockdown.

What happens to your body when you quit Junk Food

Eliminating junk food from your diet can significantly reduce your calorie intake, which will lead to weight loss. Cutting on food items that are high in saturated and Trans fats like French fries, burger, pizzas or processed food such from your diet, will also reduce your risk of chronic health conditions including heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease and high blood pressure.

Replacing junk food with healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein will provide your body adequate nutrition it needs to function. This will, in turn, improve your overall health and wellbeing.

However, quitting junk food abruptly might lead to some negative impacts like irritability, headaches or a dip in your energy levels. So, it is advisable to cut down on your junk food intake gradually to give your body some time to adjust to the new change.

