Your kitchen shelf is a treasure trove of ingredients that protect your health in innumerable ways. Quite deservingly, ginger is one of the brightest stars among your kitchen companions. Its health benefits range from fighting inflammations and infections to reducing your risk of cancer and diabetes. Apart from these, this traditional Indian herb can be your best weight-loss buddy too.

To make it a part of your weight-loss journey, you can have ginger in multiple ways. Including it in your recipes is the easiest way to have it. However, you can also add slivers of this spice in your tea, juice and water too. Making a ginger concoction at home is quite easy in fact.

Ginger is an essential part of traditional ayurvedic medicine for its medicinal values. But its weight-loss benefits, as already mentioned, are also quite significant. Here, we shed light on the science-backed ways this Indian spice fuels your weight loss goals.

Helps in reducing water retention

Water retention means extra fluid build-up inside your body. This may contribute to weight gain. Ginger acts as a diuretic promoting diuresis, says a study published in the Journal of Nutrition. Diuresis is basically a process of increasing urine production. The increased excretion of water from the body can help reducing water retention, thus helping you lose weight. You can have ginger as the first thing in the morning for better results.

Boosts metabolism and digestion

Poor digestion is associated with weight gain. If your body is not able to properly absorb and assimilate nutrients, you will not be able to eliminate waste. This will lead to poor body metabolism, a known factor for weight gain. Having high thermic effects (increase in metabolic rate post a meal), garlic is one of the best foods to boost metabolism. It burns more calories than other herbs and spices. According to a study published in the journal Metabolism, consuming garlic can enhance the thermic effect of other foods. To get the best results, you can grate ginger and boil it in 3 cups of water. Now, let the ginger soak in the warm water for 10 minutes. After straining, drink the lukewarm water. You can also have ginger by adding this spice in your food.

Increases satiety

Consuming ginger can potentially increase satiety, says a study published in the journal Metabolism. It manages to do so by stimulating your digestive system. Ginger has an active compound known as gingerol. It acts a natural supplement for weight loss. It moderates the levels of your satiety hormone leptin and helps fight against uncontrolled hunger. That is how ginger makes you feel full and suppresses your hunger. Moreover, it has a positive effect on norepinephrine and dopamine, two hormones responsible for activating the part of the nervous system that reduces hunger. These physiological processes combine together to help you lose weight. Additionally, ginger is very low in calorie count. You can have it with your tea. Bonus: It will heal your sore throat.

Prevents emotional eating

As already mentioned, ginger contains an antioxidant named gingerol. It actually fights against the harmful chemicals in the body responsible for stress, one of the main triggers behind emotional eating. When we are sad or depressed, we resort to our comfort foods to cope with our emotional fallout. When we eat out of stress, we are not mindful of what and how much we are eating. This can be a potential driver of weight gain. Also, ginger regulates your level of cortisol, the stress inducing hormone. It is one of the major triggers behind your belly fat, reveals research.

Balances your blood sugar levels

There are reams of research linking Increased blood sugar level with obesity. The hormone that keeps your blood sugar levels normal is insulin. It is produced by your pancreas. However, when this organ fails to produce sufficient amount of insulin or your body is unable to utilize it efficiently, your blood sugar level soars. Ginger helps in your body’s insulin response. That is how it helps in regulating your blood sugar levels helping you maintain a healthy body weight.

Reduces bad cholesterol

High cholesterol (a type of fat) level is directly associated with obesity. It is also responsible for potentially dangerous heart ailments high blood pressure. Ginger can effectively inhibit oxidative stress and bring down your cholesterol levels. It can even reduce the chance of atherosclerosis, a condition which leads to the buildup of bad cholesterol in your arteries and causes high blood pressure. Ginger actually breaks down these fats clogging the arteries. According to a study published in the Saudi Medical Journal, this herb has a significant lipid lowering effect on our body.

It actually activates an enzyme that increases your body’s efficiency in using up cholesterol, preventing its accumulation. Also, ginger increases the count of your good cholesterol.

Suppress inflammation

Inflammation is associated with obesity, says a study published in the Archives of Medical Science. Ginger reduces inflammation by inhibiting the expression of genes involved in the inflammatory response. It helps in reduction of oxidative stress, which is one of the main reasons behind inflammation and weight gain.

Detoxifies your body

High levels of toxins in the body can potentially lead to inflammation, which is associated with weight gain. Having strong antioxidant properties, ginger helps remove toxins from your body and reduce fat accumulation.