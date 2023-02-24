Soaked or Raw Almonds? Which Is Best For Weight Loss

Snacking on a handful of almonds can kill the urge to eat snacks

Almonds are known to promote weight loss. But the question is whether you should eat raw or soaked almonds.

Almonds have been a part of our lives since childhood. In almost every household, children are given soaked and peeled almonds every morning as it boosts retention and brain health. Almonds are also known as wonder nuts for their multiple benefits and high nutrition value containing fibre, protein, Vitamin E, antioxidants, and minerals. Furthermore, it helps with digestion, improves skin and memory, promotes a good heart and reduces hunger by keeping us full for longer durations. Almonds are also considered a perfect weight loss food, with multiple studies suggesting that eating almonds every day can lead to greater weight loss. One way it encourages weight loss is by increasing satiety, which helps curb unhealthy snacking habits.

However, time and again, the question arises whether almonds are more nutritious when eaten raw or after soaking them overnight. Dr Snehal Adsule, a professional and experienced weight loss coach, addresses this question in a video posted on Instagram.

Almonds for weight loss: Raw or soaked

Dr Adsule says the skin of almonds is rich in fibre due to the presence of polyphenols. Being rich in fibre, it aids in digestion and relieves a person from digestive problems. Furthermore, Dr Snehal assures that having almonds along with their skin is not at all harmful but rather beneficial.

Since everybody functions differently, some people may experience digestive problems while eating raw almonds. If the problem persists, they can switch to peeled almonds. Every person is different and has their or own preferences. Soaked and peeled almonds also have immense nutritional value in them. In addition, before consuming peeled almonds, it is best to soak them in water overnight so it can enable your body to absorb nutrients to the fullest.

Snack onraw almonds

Dr Snehal keeps sharing valuable and informative videos and posts on Instagram. In the peeled or unpeeled almond reel video, she goes on to share how snacking on a handful of almonds can kill the urge to eat snacks and break the pattern of unhealthy snacking habits. "Keep raw almonds in your pocket, and every time you feel hungry in-between work or out of boredom, snack on the wonder nuts," shares the weight loss coach.

Almonds are a popular nut that can be found in every Indian household. With the emergence and increase in vegan food products and beverages, almond milk is a splendid choice for people who are lactose intolerant. It can be purchased from supermarkets or made at home without any tedious process.

Dr Snehal Adsule further accentuates the benefits of incorporating almonds into our daily life. Roasted almond with some salt and pepper is another way to add it to your routine.