Slow Metabolism? Try These Hacks To Boost Up Your Metabolism

A slow metabolism can make you feel lethargic and make you gain weight. Here are some hacks that can help boost your metabolism.

The process of converting what you eat and drink into energy is known as Metabolism. In this process, calories present in food and beverages is mixed with oxygen for releasing the energy which your body needs for functioning. Everyone needs a faster metabolism but due to this fast pace world, where you are always surrounded by junk foods, it becomes difficult to have a good metabolism.

A slow metabolism can lead to chronic fatigue or feeling lethargic. If metabolism is slow, the process of breaking down food and turning the calories into energy levels will be slower and if this process slows down, your overall energy level will diminish. But there are many hacks which can boost your metabolism.

Hacks To Boost Metabolism

Some of the hacks you can try for boosting your metabolism are:

Exercise well

Exercise doesn't only burn calories but it also changes your DNA to boost your metabolism quickly. When you grow older, you naturally lose muscle mass which slows down your metabolism, so exercising becomes more important as you get older. Exercise does not only means going gym or doing an intense workout. Any kind of aerobic exercises like jogging, Zumba, or skipping can help you a lot.

Don't skip meals

Most people think that skipping dinner would make you slim but it does just the opposite. Passing meals can make your body think it's starving so it keeps extra calories instead of burning them. Have 5-6 small meals a day to fend off hunger, keep your blood sugar level steady, and help your metabolism function properly.

Eat whole grains

Whole grains packed with fibre, like brown rice, barley, oats and millet fill you up more as compared to other foods with the same number of calories. It makes you feel full for longer. High fibre foods are a little difficult to chew so when you have them your mouth works harder, and it itself burns up to 10 per cent more calories.

Sprinkle cinnamon

Adding this warm spice to your food or diet can pep up your metabolism. It can help regulate glucose levels, which helps in controlling weight gain and also targets the fat deposited in the abdominal area.

Drink green tea

You might have heard of this earlier too. Drinking green tea can increase your metabolism by 4 per cent and can burn up to 70 per cent calories. Green tea suppresses fat absorption, supports healthy glucose levels after eating a meal, reduces overall appetite and prevents spikes in insulin.

Boosting metabolism is not very complicated, it's simple if you work on it. Getting good sleep is also one of the ways of having a fast metabolism. You can also drink cold water, coffee, and more protein. Additionally, metabolism isn't everything, it's also important to have a healthy and balanced diet.

(The article is contributed by Dr Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle)