The latest diet craze that is trending among celebrities is the sirtfood diet. The diet was brought to the limelight by two celebrity nutritionists in the UK who claimed it as a revolutionary new diet that works by turning on your “skinny gene.” As per their claim, sirtfood diet can promote rapid weight loss, while helping maintain muscle mass and prevent you from chronic disease.

How the diet works?

These special foods activate sirtuins (SIRTs), a group of seven proteins found in the body that regulate metabolism, inflammation and the aging process. These specific proteins are known to protect cells from dying due to stress. Researchers believe sirtuins also improve the body’s ability to burn fat and boost metabolism.

Certain plant compounds can increase the level of these proteins in the body. Foods containing these compounds are known as “sirtfoods.” The Sirtfood diet plan is based around 20 foods which include kale, red wine, strawberries, onions, soy, parsley, extra virgin olive oil, dark chocolate (85% cocoa), matcha green tea, buckwheat, turmeric, walnuts, arugula (rocket), bird’s eye chili, lovage, medjool dates, red chicory, blueberries, capers, coffee.

Want to follow the diet? Here is how to do it

The diet is the combination of sirtfoods and calorie restriction to increase the levels of sirtuins in the body. The diet book includes meal plans and recipes to follow.

It is to be followed in two phases: The initial phase which lasts for one week involves restricting calories to 1000kcal for three days. During these days you have to drink three sirtfood green juices and one meal a day that is rich in sirtfoods. During the rest of the days (four to seven), calorie intake should be increased to 1500kcal. This time you have to consume two sirtfood green juices and two sirtfood-rich meals a day.

The second phase, also known as the maintenance phase, lasts 14 days. This is the phase where you can see steady weight loss. During this period, you can eat three balanced sirtfood-rich meals every day, plus one green juice. Even after the end of these phases, the creators of the diet recommend continuing sirtfoods and green juice into your regular diet.

Caution: There isn’t much proof to back this new diet trend.