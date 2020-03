Packed with beneficial antioxidants and other powerful nutrients, green tea is one of the most effective drinks for weight loss

A balanced diet, healthy lifestyle, and regular exercise are the key to staying fit and in good shape. But due to the coronavirus quarantine, your daily workout routine may have been affected. Don’t worry, you can still maintain your weight by adding certain beverages in your weight loss diet. Here are 5 drinks that can boost your metabolism, promote fullness and decrease hunger, all of which can speed up weight loss.

Water

As it contains no calories, water is considered one of the healthiest drinks. Among many other benefits, Water facilitates metabolic and physiologic processes and aids in detoxification. For people on a weight loss journey, experts recommend increasing overall water consumption.

Green Tea

Packed with beneficial antioxidants and other powerful nutrients, green tea is one of the most effective drinks for weight loss. Studies have shown drinking high-concentration green tea for 12 weeks led to lose of 0.44 to 7.7 pounds (0.2 to 3.5 kg). It is the catechins, antioxidants in green tea that help increase fat burning and boost metabolism. In addition, green tea contains caffeine, which can boost energy levels and improving performance while exercising. Drinking green tea is also linked to lower blood pressure and lower risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Black Tea

Black tea is high in polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants that may help reduce body weight. Experts say the polyphenols in black tea can help reduce calorie intake, stimulate fat breakdown and boosts growth of friendly gut bacteria. All of which can help promote weight loss. On study found that people who drank 3 cups of black tea daily for three months lost more weight and had greater reductions in waist circumference.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has many health benefits. Researchers suggest it can also aid weight loss. In a study, participants who took apple cider vinegar along with their calorie- restricted diet experienced more weight loss and lower cholesterol levels than those who only followed the diet. Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which may stimulate weight loss. This compound helps decrease insulin levels, improve metabolism, suppress appetite and burn more fat.

Caution – drinking acidic beverages like apple cider vinegar can erode teeth. So, consume it sparingly and always rinse you mouth with water after drinking it.

Vegetable Juice

Drinking low-sodium vegetable juice while following a low-calorie diet can significantly increase weight loss. Plus, it will significantly increase your vegetable consumption and decrease your carb intake. These are two important factors for weight loss.