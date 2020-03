As coronavirus cases increases, people have been advised to stay at home and maintain social distancing. The outbreak has led to the closure of gyms, fitness centres and parks. All these restrictions could be quite frustrating for fitness enthusiasts and those who are on a weight loss journey. Even if you can’t hit the gym or run in park as usual, there are many exercises you can do at home to stay fit and maintain your weight. We bring to you 5 simple exercises for weight loss that you can do at home amid coronavirus pandemic. Here they are –

Crunches

Crunches are best abdominal workouts for reducing belly fat. Not only crunches can help in developing better abs, but these workouts can also strengthen your abdominal muscles. Include crunches in your daily set of exercise for weight loss and you will soon see the result in the weight scale.

Planks to Tighten up belly

Plank exercises target all the major muscles in your body. They are best weight loss exercises you can do at home. In addition to weight loss, planking can help improve the health of your spine and reduce back pain. For weight loss, try 3 or 4 sets of plank exercises a day, holding for 30 seconds each.

Lunges for muscles

Forward lunges are very effective for weight loss as they work out your muscles. These exercises target your core muscles as well as for thighs and legs. The best thing about lunges is that you can do them anytime.

Bear Crawls

This is an upper body circuit exercise for weight loss. Bear crawls help strengthen your arms, shoulders and chest. Like the plank exercise, the bear crawl exercises work target the core muscles. These exercises will help improve hip mobility, activate knees and aid in weight loss.

Jumping

Jumping is an effective weight loss exercise as it engages all the body muscles. It is considered as a high-impact exercise that can help burns body fat quickly. Jumping exercises like box squat jump, the step-up jump are good for weight loss for both men and women.