You need to follow a plan that will not only curb your appetite and help you lose weight but also improve your metabolic health. This will ensure very fast weight loss. @Shutterstock

With obesity reaching epidemic proportions, many people today are on a weight losing spree. They try everything from fad diets to intense exercise regimes. If you are one of them, you must have realized that it is not that easy to lose weight. Well, you may succeed but can you sustain your weight loss. This is where most people lose out. Of course, there are many ways to lose a lot of weight quickly and safely. But fad diets induce a sense of deprivation and intense exercises may be too much of a pain. With fad diets, there is always the risk of overeating once the diet is over, which is not good for your waistline.

Instead, you need to follow a plan that will not only curb your appetite and help you lose weight but also improve your metabolic health. This will ensure very fast weight loss. Sounds too good to be true, right? Let us see how you can achieve this.

Sugar and starch are your enemies

Avoid sugar and starchy food. This will curb your appetite. As a result, you will eat less. This will help you lose weight quite fast as your calorie intake goes down drastically. Sugar and starch are carbs that give you energy. When you starve your body of these, it will use your fat for energy. A low carb diet will also regularize your blood sugar by lowering insulin levels. This again will induce your kidneys to expel the excess sodium and water from your body. The result is less bloating and no water retention.

Have more protein, fat and vegetables

Add protein, fat and low-carb veggies to all your meals. This will reduce your carb intake and yet you will not feel hungry or deprived. Have a lot of chicken, lamb, salmon, trout, shrimp and eggs. Vegetarians can have tofu, legumes and dairy products. Protein will boost your metabolism and increase satiety. Eat a lot of low-carb vegetables like tomatoes, spinach, broccoli, kale, cauliflower, cabbage, lettuce and cucumber.

Exercise is important too

You can go to a gym or work out at home. But regular exercise is a must for weight loss. Weight-lifting is the best exercise to lose weight. It will help you burn a lot of calories and boost your metabolism. You may also go in for some cardio workouts too.