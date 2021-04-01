‘Some people made fun of me inside the Bigg Boss 13 house’ — this is what motivated Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill — Punjab ki Katrina to lose weight drastically after the show commenced. Shehnaaz Gill was one of the most loved contestants of the Bigg Boss season 13 and these days she is giving some real fitness goals to all her fans with her drastic weight loss. Shehnaz Gill who managed to leave a strong imprint inside the Big Boss house with her innocent acts and playful behaviour is looking completely different and stunning these days. Her Instagram profile is proof of her weight loss journey. Do you know Shehnaaz lost 12kgs in just 6 months after leaving the Bigg Boss house? Surprised? Check out some of her recent pictures and you will know how what we actually meant when we said — weight loss. Here are some of her old pictures from the Bigg Boss house Vs new pictures after losing weight. Check them out! Also Read - Sara Ali Khan reveals what she eats in a day to stay fit

Shehnaaz Gill Old Pics Vs New Pics Post Weight Loss

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill Shares Her Weight Loss Mantra

Now the question is how did Shehnaaz Gill lose so much weight in just 6 months? Did she follow a crash diet or follow a very strict workout routine? Here’s what the actress said in an interview with a leading newspaper organization.

In the interview, Shehnaaz said that she weighed 67kgs in March 2020 and within 6 months it came down to 55kgs. What’s the secret? Shehnaaz said all she did was reduced her food intake/ portion of her meals to achieve the weight loss goals. Stressing on the fact that losing weight is not difficult, Shenhnaaz revealed that she cut down on her intake of non-vegetarian food intake, chocolates, and ice creams. Listen to the actress about her weight loss journey —

“A large amount of work has come to a standstill all around, so I thought why not just go for weight loss? Kuch logon ne mere weight ka mazak udaya tha Bigg Boss 13 mein. Kai log weight lose karte hain, maine socha chalo logon ko dikhati hoon ki main bhi patli ho sakti hoon (Some people made fun of my weight in Bigg Boss 13. Many people lose weight, I thought let me show people that I can be slim too). It’s not difficult to lose weight if you really want to.”

The Actress Cut Down Large On Her Food Intake

According to the actress, the secret mantra behind her drastic weight loss is — Reducing her food intake. Speaking to the newspaper organization, Shehnaaz Gill said, “Trust me, I went in for a simple reduction in my eating habits. You can say that I cut off on my non-vegetarian food, chocolates and ice cream, and nothing else. But besides that, let me explain how I ate because therein lies the catch. Every day, I ate just one or two things. I wouldn’t stuff too much variety in my daily consumption of food. For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I was hungry for two rotis, I ate only one. Mann maarke khati thi (I would suppress my feeling of hunger and eat). And it started working.”

_________________________________

Also Read

WATCH: Anil Kapoor sets major fitness goals with his new video; leaves fans awestruck

Katrina Kaif shares her secret fitness recipe and it is all the motivation you need

_________________________________