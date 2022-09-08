Scrumptious Bariatric Friendly Vegan Recipes If You Have Had A Weight Loss Surgery

- Health A-Z
Bariatric/metabolic surgery has become one of the most potent forms of treatment for obesity. Following surgery, total calorie intake naturally reduces due to decreased hunger and enhanced satiety. Although bariatric/metabolic surgery produces excellent weight loss results, the recovery phase necessitates a number of dietary and behavioural adjustments. The long-term benefit for bariatric patients comes from concentrating on a well-balanced diet.
"Vegetarian Bariatric Recipes- a Global Cookbook from India" edited by Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker and Ms Mariam Lakdawala aims to help vegetarian patients who undergo the surgery.
Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker says, "Food is an integral part of our lives and can be symbolic of many emotions. While food can be about happiness, joy and pleasure, at times, it can also signify stress, anger and guilt. Many people feel that bariatric surgery takes away the joy from food, however, there was never a bigger misconception. In fact, people who have bariatric surgery for weight loss can use this opportunity to be even more creative with food."
You can try the following recipes if you have had bariatric surgery:
Serves 6 people
Ingredients:
Method:
Nutritional Benefits
The high vegan protein content in this recipe prevents muscle loss and helps to regulate blood sugar. The recipe is also rich in leucine, iron, calcium, and B vitamins. It is also low in calories, fat, and sugar. Additionally, it is lactose and gluten-free.
Serves 4 people
Ingredients:
Method For Preparing Marination:
Nutritional benefits:
Coconut is a rich source of good quality fats (MCTs) and antioxidants. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels as it is low in carbohydrates and high in fibre. Coriander leaves are rich in vitamins A and K, which help strengthen the bones. Eating these promotes the production of iron and antioxidants. Also, soya chaps are an excellent source of protein and great food for someone trying to lose weight.
Note: Make sure you consult a professional nutritionist and your doctor before trying any of the recipes mentioned in the article.
