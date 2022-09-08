Scrumptious Bariatric Friendly Vegan Recipes If You Have Had A Weight Loss Surgery

People who have had bariatric surgery have to be careful when it comes to their diet. Here are some tips and recipes to help you eat a healthy diet.

Bariatric/metabolic surgery has become one of the most potent forms of treatment for obesity. Following surgery, total calorie intake naturally reduces due to decreased hunger and enhanced satiety. Although bariatric/metabolic surgery produces excellent weight loss results, the recovery phase necessitates a number of dietary and behavioural adjustments. The long-term benefit for bariatric patients comes from concentrating on a well-balanced diet.

"Vegetarian Bariatric Recipes- a Global Cookbook from India" edited by Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker and Ms Mariam Lakdawala aims to help vegetarian patients who undergo the surgery.

Importance Of Diet For Bariatric Surgery

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker says, "Food is an integral part of our lives and can be symbolic of many emotions. While food can be about happiness, joy and pleasure, at times, it can also signify stress, anger and guilt. Many people feel that bariatric surgery takes away the joy from food, however, there was never a bigger misconception. In fact, people who have bariatric surgery for weight loss can use this opportunity to be even more creative with food."

Veg Recipes For Bariatric Surgery Patients

You can try the following recipes if you have had bariatric surgery:

Chocolate Dream By Ms Esra Bostanci, Turkey

Serves 6 people

Ingredients:

Tofu: 200 g

Dry Dates: 6

Chocolate protein powder: 30 g

Coconut cream: 100 g

Cocoa Powder: 2 tablespoons

A pinch of salt

Water

Method:

Add dates to hot water and allow them to soften over 15-20 minutes.

Add all the ingredients to the blender, except the coconut powder. Add some water if needed.

Refrigerate for 1 hour.

Sprinkle coconut powder on it and enjoy it cold!

Nutritional Benefits

The high vegan protein content in this recipe prevents muscle loss and helps to regulate blood sugar. The recipe is also rich in leucine, iron, calcium, and B vitamins. It is also low in calories, fat, and sugar. Additionally, it is lactose and gluten-free.

Grilled Soya Chaps By Ms Mariam Lakdawala, India

Serves 4 people

Ingredients:

Soya chaps: 8 sticks

Coconut fresh: 60 g

Coriander leaves: 50 g

Oil: 15 ml

Mint leaves: 5 g

Garlic Cloves: 5 no.

Green chilli's: 1-2 no.

Jeera seeds: 1-5 teaspoons

Lemon juice: 2 teaspoons

Salt as per taste

Water: 40-60 ml to prepare a paste-like consistency for marination

Method For Preparing Marination:

In a blender, add finely chopped or grated fresh coconut, washed, and chopped coriander & mint leaves, garlic cloves, jeera seeds, green chilli, salt, and water. Blend the contents into a paste.

Add lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of oil to the paste and mix well.

Apply the marination on the chaps. Make cuts on the chaps and fill in the marination to impart flavour.

Refrigerate the marinated soya chaps for 3-4 hours.

Preheat the griller/oven for 10 minutes at 250 degrees Celsius, meanwhile grease the chaps with oil on both sides.

Grill the soya chaps for 10 minutes on each side at 250 degree Celsius and serve hot with curd dip/hummus or any other low-fat dip.

Nutritional benefits:

Coconut is a rich source of good quality fats (MCTs) and antioxidants. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels as it is low in carbohydrates and high in fibre. Coriander leaves are rich in vitamins A and K, which help strengthen the bones. Eating these promotes the production of iron and antioxidants. Also, soya chaps are an excellent source of protein and great food for someone trying to lose weight.

Note: Make sure you consult a professional nutritionist and your doctor before trying any of the recipes mentioned in the article.