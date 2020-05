The actress who is very active on social media as far as fitness is concerned, recently shared a throwback video where she was seen perfuming pull-ups. saraalikhan95/Instagram

Lockdown has not stopped our Bollywood celebrities from keeping up with their fitness game. Many actors are active on social media especially during the quarantine period to inspire their fans to stay fit. And the Love Aaj Kal star Sara Ali Khan tops the list. The actress who is very active on social media as far as fitness is concerned, recently shared a throwback video where she was seen performing pull-ups. Sara captioned the post saying, “Don’t pray for lighter burdens, Work for a #stronger back, Wake up #determined , sleep #satisfied, Don’t allow yourself to crack, And if you stop or fail or fall, Just get right back on track #flashbackfriday”. Also Read - Working from home? Rujuta Diwekar shares 8 tips to ease neck and back pain

Watch the video below to see how Sara challenges herself to perform pull-ups. Also Read - Kriti Sanon makes coconut chocolate bytes at home: 4 health benefits of this drool worthy dessert

Isn’t Sara giving major fitness goals in the video? Well, kudos to her for trying that. Pull-ups are not for beginners and one needs to reach a certain level of fitness to do the exercise. This form of workout may help you work on your biceps, triceps, forearms, shoulders, core and back all at once. And pull-ups may even help you lose weight.

Calories burned with pull-ups

There are several factors which influence the number of calories you burn while performing pull-ups like current muscle tissue, weight and intensity. According to experts, if your weight is around 70 kgs then you may burn up to 3 calories per minute with a moderate intensity pull-up. But if you perform the exercise vigorously and with intensity then you may burn 5 calories in one minute. Pull-ups, however, are most beneficial for your overall weight loss goals. But in order to be most effective, you’ll need to perform a routine along with pull-ups that include cardios and other exercises.

How to perform pull-ups?

Performing pull-ups with the right kinds of technique is very important. You may need to keep a check on your hands as without a strong grip and engaging your core, you may end up with an injury or a muscle problem. Therefore, take a look at these simple steps to perform pull-ups correctly.

Jump up or reach out to the bar to grab onto it and just hang from there.

Clench your abs and start pulling yourself up by using your arms.

Try to pull yourself up till your chest is up and touches the bar.

Now try to pull yourself even higher till your chin is above the bar.

Meanwhile keep your shoulders back and low.

Don’t swing your legs in an effort to pull yourself up.

At the start, try to go only as far upwards as you can.

Now come down to the starting position.

Start with repetitions of 7 for 3 sets.

Keep increasing the reps and sets as your fitness improves.

Variations of pull-ups

There are several variations of pull-ups depending on the fitness levels. Check out some of the other ways you can perform pull-ups.