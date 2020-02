The 33-year-old went from 89 kilos to 63 kilos in just 4 months

Many women struggle to lose weight post-pregnancy. If you need a weight loss inspiration, check out Sania Mirza’s latest Instagram posts. The tennis player, who gave birth to baby boy Izhaan in 2018, recently shared a stunning transformation before and after photo of herself on Instagram. If this picture is not enough to motivate you to get back in shape, we are sorry! Nothing can help you.

Lost 26 kgs in four months!

The 33-year-old went from 89 kilos to 63 kilos in just 4 months. Sharing the proud achievement, Sania took to Instagram and wrote: “89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals.. every day goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby. ”

But how she did that? Read on to find out her weight loss secrets:

What helped Sania Mirza get back in shape?

Her weight loss transformation didn’t happen overnight. It took her a lot of determination, hard work and discipline to bring about that difference in her waistline. The sportsperson started working out a mere 15 days after giving birth to her baby boy. Despite being a new mom, she makes sure to spend at least 4 hours in the gym without fail. Her workout routine involves around 100 minutes of cardio, an hour of kickboxing and Pilates. She also practises yoga.

And her weight loss journey is not a secret anymore. She has been sharing all her workout routine on social media with the hashtag #mamahustles.

She explains the reason behind the hashtag as- “The reason why I put ‘hashtag mummahustles’ on my social media stories is to show as a mother you can still be fit and you can still live a certain life. It doesn’t mean your life is over because you have become a mother, your life has just begun.”

Sania was careful about her weight even during her pregnancy. She believed in staying active during her pregnancy, and practised prenatal yoga, which helped her get back to shape easier post delivery.