Devoting time for working out is necessary while you all of us have become all the sedentary amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Our Bollywood celebs are giving us major fitness goals for the quarantine period by sharing posts of their home workouts in social media handles. Recently, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a picture on Instagram where she was attempting a 3-level plank challenge. Plank is a great workout for losing weight.

For a normal plank exercise, you need to lie on hard surface on your belly. Raise your body by bending your elbows. Make sure that your weight rests on your forearms, not your hands. In this posture, your body should be like a straight line from your shoulders to the ankles. Now, brace your core.

Rujuta Diwekar's first level plank challenge requires you to start with a normal plank, where you press your heels on the ground. In the second level, you have to lift your feet against the wall with your heels pressing the ground. The third level needs you to place your feet higher up on the wall while keeping your body in the plank position. You have to perform all the three levels of this plank challenge every day. Start by holding your position till the count of five. Gradually increase the count with each passing day aiming to take it to 60. Check out Rujuta's post to see how to do it.

PLANK VARIATIONS TO TRY AT HOME

Plank is a core strengthening exercise and it also aids weight loss. Therefore, here we are with three variations of this exercise which will not just help you get rid of those extra kilos but will also improve the overall stability of your body.

Straight-arm plank

Start with a regular forearm plank with your wrists directly under shoulders and heels on the floor.

Now try to balance your upper body with your hands instead of your forearms.

Make sure you form a straight line from your shoulders to your heels.

Hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds.

Slide plank crunch

Start with a straight arm side plank on your right side.

Your hips, knees, feet and right shoulder should be balanced on the right wrist and right foot.

Now put your left hand behind your head.

Bend through left side to perform crunches and bring your left knee in towards the elbow.

Do 8-10 crunches then switch sides.

Single-leg plank

Start with a regular plank position

Lift your one leg up towards the sky. This shall increase the load on your core.

Hold it for 30 seconds.

Now keep switching the leg.

Don’t overload yourself and take short breaks when needed by lowering your feet to the floor for a few seconds.

Dolphin plank