Reduce Calorie Intake Or Increase Calorie Consumption: How To Lose Weight?

Here's How You Can Win The Game Of Calories For Weight Management

Scientific Weight Management and Nutrition: The world is hit with a new pandemic OBESITY. It silently kills the world, and we don't even realize it. With nations becoming more prosperous, the availability and abundance of food are better than ever. And so we keep eating. One-third of America is officially obese, and India is not far behind. However, it makes the topic of scientific weight management and nutrition even more relevant today. Let us start by understanding why we lose or gain weight.

Whenever we eat food, it gets stored in the adipose cells of our body. Whenever we need energy, these cells break and free the energy. So if we take more calories than we need, the balance keeps getting stored in the adipose cells. This is called fat. So the simple solution to losing weight is to take fewer calories and consume more. The science of doing that is called scientific weight management. Diet plays a key role.

Calories Out Calories In = Weight Loss

So to lose weight, we can either reduce calories or increase the consumption of calories or do both. Let us look at the strategies shared by Nutrition Educator Nandan Gijare to do this:

Reduce calorie intake: Diet control is the only way to reduce calorie intake. It would help if you remembered that diet control doesn't mean not eating at all or eating less. It means eating right. Diet should be planned so that instead of reducing the amount, you should change what you eat. Calories can be controlled without impacting the amount of food you eat. Plans formulated on this principle usually last longer since it's easy to follow them. Increase Calorie Consumption: You can also lose weight by increasing your calorie consumption. A lot of methods can be employed to achieve this. The most efficient of them is regular exercise. You can either join a gym or work out at home to ensure you increase your calorie consumption. Regular exercise improves calorie consumption and increases your BMR (basal metabolic rate). A well-planned exercise plan should not consume more than 15 t 20 mins per day. If it is too hectic, there is a higher chance of people not following it. The Machines Way: A new concept of machine-based weight loss has developed in the past decade. The idea of losing weight without diet control or rigorous exercise appeals to people. But it is no panacea. Machines and other methods like diet control and practices should be used for optimal results. Various machines are available for this, including Ultrasonic Lipolysis, Laser lipolysis, Cryolipolysis etc. Machines become particularly important when you do not want to lose weight but to lose fat from a specific area. Machines are the only options for body shaping or body toning treatments. In addition, these machines can help with spot loss (like double chin reduction) or inch loss (around the belly area).

Conclusion

As we saw in this article, weight loss has many aspects. Your particular need decides which combination of methods will be best for you. But remember, lifestyle change is essential to any weight loss regime. If you cannot change your lifestyle, you will most probably regain everything you have lost in no time.