While reducing our risk of catching the COVID-19 infection, quarantine and social distancing have brought along quite a few evils. Packing in extra kilos is one of those, thanks to our sedentary life amidst the gloomy, hapless days of lockdown. Yes, quarantine weight gain is a reality, so is the lack of urge to melt away those unwanted flabs. With nothing to do except for household chores and office work, most of us not only gain weight but also feel demotivated to fight it all out. This, despite the fact that lockdown rules have been relaxed in many parts of the country and life is gradually swinging back to a 'new normal'. Well, the 'new normal' has many of us still locked up at home, depressed and demotivated. So, here are some smart tricks to motivate you and help you get back to the weight loss track.

Set a realistic target

Evidences from around the world suggest that people expect to lose their extra kilos almost immediately after signing up for a weight loss programme. This is an unrealistic target. Unachievable goals lead to frustration and drop-outs. So, when chalking out your at-home weight loss plan, make sure your target is achievable. Experts are of the opinion that losing 5 to 10 per cent of your body weight in a span of six months is good enough. It can reduce your blood sugar and cholesterol levels while easing joint pain.

Choose a plan that suits your lifestyle

This is really crucial. Choosing a diet plan that is far removed from your food habits will make it tough for you to follow it. Eventually, you will lose the urge to stick to it and drop out. The same applies to workouts too. If you are a person who hasn't ever exercised, then start with something as easy as walking every day. You won't be able to continue if you attempt to begin with a tough workout routine.

Don’t pay too much importance to the weighing scale

The numbers on that scale do not determine the success or failure of your weight loss mission. The secret to success lies in your ability to inculcate healthy habits in the process. Aim to bring about a few changes in your behaviour. For example, plan to cut down your daily fat intake, change your snack preferences from samosa or chips to nuts and fruits, walk for 15 minutes every day, so on and so forth. At the end of two weeks, check how many of these targets you’ve achieved. Let these be the yardsticks of your ‘weight loss victory’.

Create a weight loss journal

This, according to experts, is one of the best ways to keep yourself motivated to shed those extra kilos. Tracking your own progress and loopholes help you plan better and aid in battling the bulge successfully. Success, in turn, will inspire you to work harder towards your goal. Remember, you need to document everything about your foods and workouts correctly.

Don’t forget to reward yourself

This is a must. Apart from the bigger goal, set small task targets for yourself and celebrate those little successes too. For example, if you had planned to stop ordering dessert for four consecutive online orders and have been able to achieve it, reward yourself with a tub of your favourite ice cream. Looking forward to self-rewards like this will keep you afloat while you are in the middle of following a strict rule.