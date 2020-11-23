Including probiotics in your weight loss diet can help you lose weight. Read on to know more.

On your pursuit to lose weight, you must have made some drastic changes to your lifestyle habits. You must have included some nutrients and eliminated some foods from your diet to lose those extra kilos. The key to losing weight is eating foods that are rich in essential nutrients and contribute to your weight loss journey. Probiotics are one such component that can help you rid of the stubborn fat. Also Read - Avoid making these mistakes while having eggs for weight loss

How Are Probiotics Helpful?

When it comes to weight loss, your gut health plays a pivotal role. There are hundreds of microorganisms floating in our gut that affect our overall health. Your body contains good and bad bacteria, both of which can affect your weight. A study published in the journal Nature found that people with moderate weight have a healthy gut bacterium as opposed to those who are overweight or obese. Hence, it is essential to keep your gut health in check if you wish to lose weight. Also Read - Fibre intake for weight loss: Choose whole foods rather than supplements

Probiotics can help you do that. Including probiotics in your diet may influence the number of calories you absorb from food. They may also affect your appetite and reduce inflammation. Probiotics can be a good addition to your diet as they are essential to maintain a strong immunity, help promote heart health and also keep overall health in check. Also Read - 6 high-protein, low-calorie foods that can help you lose weight without feeling hungry

Acts As An Appetite Suppressant

One of the biggest benefits of probiotics is that it helps suppress appetite by making you feel satiated. Certain probiotics contain Bifidobacterium, which releases a hormone called GLP-1, which makes you full longer and helps you burn calories. Moreover, including probiotics will help you maintain a healthy weight once you achieve the milestone.

Increases Fat Regulating Proteins

Another very effective use of probiotics is that it helps regulate angiopoietin-like 4, a protein that helps reduce fat storage. It may also reduce inflammation and protect against obesity and other diseases. So, it definitely is a good idea to add more probiotics in your diet.

Probiotic Foods

Yoghurt

One of the best sources of probiotics which can help you lose weight and improve health is yoghurt. Make sure to choose yoghurt with active cultures.

Kimchi

This one is a fermented, spicy Korean side dish that can help improve digestive health and aid weight loss.

Miso Soup

A Japanese soup made by fermented soybeans is a rich source of several nutrients like protein, fibre and probiotics.

Kombucha

It is a type of fermented tea that offers a wide range of health benefits. If studies are to be believed, including it in your diet may help shed extra kilos.

Buttermilk

This traditional dairy product is low in fat and calories and can be consumed if you are trying to lose weight.

Cheddar Cheese

For all cheese lovers, you can add cheddar cheese to your diet. However, it should be consumed in moderation.

Kefir

This creamy and tangy kefir has probiotic bacteria, benefits of which extend to weight loss as well.

Takeaway

Losing weight can be difficult without incorporating the right foods and getting some physical exercise. Including probiotics in your diet can help you lose weight, but alone it cannot possibly contribute to weight loss. You must include a diet rich in protein, fibre, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and of course, probiotics to get rid of extra weight. Also, you need to do some sort of physical exercise to keep yourself active.