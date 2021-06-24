Obesity is a silent killer and is associated with the leading causes of death worldwide. Being obese can increase risk of many diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, cholesterol-related issues, PCOD, joint-related problems, lung and liver disease, etc. Bariatric surgery is considered the only effective treatment option for patients with severe obesity. With rising levels of obesity, there is an increase in the number of bariatric operations across the world and in India. A healthy diet is an integral part of post-bariatric surgery management and patients who embrace healthy dietary habits fare much better in terms of weight maintenance and overall health in the long run. The good news is – a newly launched global cookbook from India comes with a collection of unique easy-to-make healthy recipes for patients undergoing bariatric surgery. Also Read - People tend to eat more after exercise: Study finds out why and how to fight this habit

Titled ‘Bariatric Recipes’, the book is compiled by Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, a renowned bariatric surgeon from Mumbai, along with her team of experts from India and abroad including Mariam Lakdawala and Miloni Shah Sancheti, both of whom are experienced registered dieticians. It gives a variety of meal options for every phase after the surgery that can be helpful for patients in their weight loss journey. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Weight Loss Diet: How Bigg Boss 13 Fame Lost 12kgs In Just 6 Months

Food and diet are an integral part of any culture, and getting bariatric surgery done does not mean that it takes away the joy from food and life in general, one can eat healthily and yet enjoy food, said Dr Aparna. Also Read - Kim Kardashian owes her fitness to a plant-based diet; What you need to know

There are some very interesting recipes in this book such as gram dal and cabbage pancakes, ragi tikkis, healthy sliders, and so on. The book aims to make the post-bariatric surgery journey easier, healthier, and comfortable, the author added.

Bariatric Recipes: A first-of-its-kind book in India

According to Dr Aparna, when it comes to post-bariatric surgery diet, a lot of recipe books are available in the western world that can help patients, but, till now, no such dietary resource was available for Indian patients.

“Indian diet is unique and very different from the Western diet and the recipes in this book will go a long way to help patients to cope up with post-surgery requirements. It will be very beneficial to the readers as it focuses on the Indian diet and includes a lot of vegetarian recipes also. All recipes are healthy. No such resource is presently available in India. Additionally, macro-nutrient calculations (protein, carbohydrate, and fats) are listed for each recipe along with its nutritional benefits,” she stated.

The recipes are contributed by qualified nutritionists from India as well as countries like the USA, UK, Peru, Ukraine, Spain, Jordan, Dominican Republic, and so on. Hence this cookbook is truly global in nature.

Apart from weight loss, bariatric surgery leads to significant significant improvement in obesity-related conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart diseases, joint pains, sleeping disorders, infertility, and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Further, losing weight can helps improves an individual’s ability to perform the daily routine activities, which I in turn enhances the quality of life.