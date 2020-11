Are you considering diet pills for weight loss? Dietician Mehar Bakshi explains whether they are really beneficial or harmful for someone trying to lose weight.

Are you trying to lose weight? Are you popping pills to shed extra kilos? In the present generation, there is an unspoken compulsion to look good, on social media and in person. People's obsession with losing their weight is on a high, and they are opting for different methods to look a certain way. While some people opt for physical exercise and a healthy diet, others resort to diet pills. They choose this method as these pills promise instant weight loss results. But are they safe? First, let us understand what exactly diet pills are.

What Are Diet Pills?

"Diet pills are those supplements which either reduce the body's ability to absorb fat from the food you eat or subdue your appetite. These products are consumed orally and promotes weight loss. They contain vitamins, minerals, amino acid, botanical products, glandular extracts, and organ products that help you lose or gain weight," explains dietician Meher Bakshi.

How Diet Pills Affects Your Body?

You might get attracted to these pills due to their appealing packaging, but they are highly controversial as these products can cause side effects like heart rhythms, blood pressure, liver damage, and mood swings. These pills may also:

speed up the metabolism

make you feel full without eating too much

slow down the fat production in the body

prevent the body from absorbing the fat from the food you eat

Diet Pills Vs Prescribed Weight Loss

Dietician Bakshi warns people that there are many “unregulated diet pills available in the market, which can be harmful, and on the other hand, there are medication prescribed by doctors. The unregulated weight loss supplement is very different when compared to the medication prescribed by doctors to lose weight as they are the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved.”

The medication given by a dietician or nutritionist to a patient is FDA approved and safe to take. These pills do not completely eradicate the health risks, but they might benefit people by helping them reduce their weight if they follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly.

Is It Safe To Take These Pills For Weight Loss?

Experts recommend taking diet pills prescribed by a professional, and they should be accompanied by a healthy diet, lifestyle changes, and increased exercise. Popping diet pills alone will not help you lose weight. Ms Bakshi points out a few things you should keep in mind if you are considering diet pills.

You should have a body mass index of 30 or higher

You are unable to lose weight even after six months of diet and exercise

FDA approved pills like diethylpropion, phentermine, orlistat, naltrexone, etc. may be prescribed for weight loss. However, they are not magic pills for weight loss. Make sure you discuss it with your doctor before incorporating them in your daily regimen

Discuss your health history before considering diet supplements, even if they are FDA approved.

Finally, she warns people that all diet pills can be harmful and have side effects. Hence, it is essential that you discuss it with your doctor and get a professional’s opinion before consuming any diet supplements or pills.