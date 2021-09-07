People Between 18-24 At Higher Risk Of Obesity; Here's How To Keep Your Weight In Check

PCOS leads to obesity and obesity in turn worsens PCOS.

Young people between the ages of 18 and 20 are at a higher risk of being obese in the next ten years. Read on to know how it is possible to control the outcome by following the right path.

Being overweight and obese is a serious medical concern because it can have major consequences on your health. When people consume more calories than they burn, the excess calories are stored as fat. For most people, a few additional pounds of body fat do not pose a health danger. However, when people continue to consume more calories than they expend, fat accumulates in their bodies. The body eventually reaches a point when the amount of body fat can be harmful to one's health. And a new study has found that young adults between 18 and 24 are at a higher risk of being obese.

Adults Between 18-24 Are 4 Times More Likely To Suffer From Obesity

As per the study published in the journal The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, obesity can become a big obstacle for people between the ages of 18 and 24 in the next 10 years as compared to adults. The researchers highlight the fact that the risk of gaining weight among young adults but can decrease with age.

The findings suggest that people aged 18 to 24 were four times more likely than those aged 65 to 74 to be at a higher risk of becoming overweight or obese. Transitioning from overweight to obesity was 4.6 times more likely in people aged 18-24 while transitioning from non-severe obesity to severe obesity was 5.9 times more frequent in people aged 18-24.

How To Reduce The Risk Of Obesity?

Obesity can increase the risk of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, diabetes, sleep apnea, heart attack, osteoarthritis, stroke, and more. To know if you are obese, you need to calculate your BMI i.e. body mass index, which is a calculation that takes a person's weight and height to measure body size. A person with a BMI over 30.0 is considered obese.

However, there are ways that can help you keep your weight in check:

Healthy Diet And Exercise

A major part of losing weight is what you eat and how much physical exercise you do. Eating a healthier diet and exercising is the right way to lose weight. Some dietary changes you need to look out for:

You may like to read

Eat more whole grains, fruits and vegetables

Include lean meats, poultry fish, nuts and seeds

Reduce the intake of saturated fats, trans fat, cholesterol, added sugar and sodium

Stay Within Your Daily Calorie Needs

As for exercise, you should do at least 150 minutes to 300 minutes of exercise every week to keep your weight in check.

Don't Compromise On Your Sleep

People who don't get enough sleep have higher amounts of a hunger hormone called ghrelin and lower levels of a satiety/fullness hormone called leptin, which can lead to overeating and weight gain, according to scientific evidence. Although everyone's sleep needs are different, most adults should get seven to nine hours of sleep per night to stay healthy.

Be Aware Of What You Eat

It is crucial to be conscious of what you are eating if you want to lose weight and keep it off. You can maintain a food journal or use apps to keep your intake on track. When you are attempting to reduce weight or change your eating habits, this is very crucial.