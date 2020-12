Most tempting treats have earned a bad reputation because of high amount of unhealthy carbs, fats and sugar. Those who are trying to lose weight are advised to avoid or cut down intake of mouth-watering foods like red meat, pasta, cheese and other diary products. But it’s not so easy to take your eyes off these seductive foods. Here’s the good news! You don’t need to ban your favourite treats. Dietitians say these tempting treats aren’t so bad for your health and they can actually help you lose weight, if taken in a healthy way. Here’s how you can include them in your weight loss diet plan, without feeling guilty. Also Read - Is it healthy to eat Roti when a weight loss diet?

Red meat

Generally, red meats (beef, pork and lamb) are considered bad for the waistline. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), red meats have more saturated (bad) fat than other sources of protein, such as chicken, fish, and beans. Eating too much red meat can add extra calories and cause you to gain weight. Diets high in saturated fat can also raise your blood cholesterol and lead to heart disease. Also Read - Replacing red meat with plant foods ‘can reduce the risk of coronary heart disease’

But red meat is also an excellent source of protein, which can keep you feeling full longer and help reduce your calorie intake and thus lose weight. A healthy way to include red meat to your weight loss diet is by choosing tenderloin, sirloin, or other extra-lean cuts. This way you can get plenty of protein with less fat. Also, limit portions to the size of your palm. Also Read - Plant-based diet may rev up your metabolism: Study

Pasta

You don’t have to sacrifice your favourite pasta to lose weight. Just switch to whole grain pasta and keep your portion size small. Whole-grain pasta is lower in calories and carbs than refined pasta, but higher in fibre and most micronutrients. Fibre promotes overall fat loss by reducing your appetite. Whole-grain pasta is also high in other micronutrients such as manganese, selenium, copper and phosphorus.

Research has shown that people who followed a weight loss program incorporating whole-grain foods lost more belly fat than those who ate refined grains.

Cheese

Dieters often avoid dairy foods to cut their calorie intake. But dairy products are an excellent source of calcium and research suggests that our body burns more fat when it gets enough calcium. Dairy foods are also rich in protein, which aids in weight loss as well as help you build muscle. So, don’t remove dairy products completely from your diet list, instead opt for low-fat cheese, yogurt, and milk that may actually contribute to weight loss.

Usually, cheese is high in saturated fats, but you can choose low-fat cheeses to still enjoy this tempting treat, without feeling guilty. Choose cheeses that are naturally lower in fat such as: Swiss cheese, cottage cheese, ricotta, mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan. The reduced-fat versions of these cheese types are even better for your weight loss.

Take away: As long as you stick to small portions, you can add any “bad” food in your weight loss plan. In fact, dietitians say depriving yourself the foods you love can backfire as a weight loss strategy. Eat your favourite food but set limits on quantity. This will keep you motivated to stick to your diet plan for a long period of time.