Are you on a weight loss journey and planning to pick up those over-the-counter diet pills? Well, you are in the right place. Before you consume those pills, make sure you know what you are intaking. Diet pills can help you in obesity treatment, but they are not a magic bullet that allows us to shed pounds effortlessly overnight. But the question is do they really help you lose weight or harm to your health? Let's dive in to find out the answer.

What are diet pills?

These are the pills that refer to prescription or nonprescription (over-the-counter) drugs, dietary supplements, or herbal supplements that promise quick weight loss. People also take diet pills for many different reasons such as – to lose or gain weight, to restore lost nutrients, to build muscle tissue, to support physical functions like eyesight, to improve sleep, or to boost energy.

The tablets which are found easily off the medical counter are actually a combination of various substances, which denote quicker weight loss. These include garcinia, which is native to India, oolong tea, and white tea, all of which are responsible for revving up your body's metabolism. These pills also contain:

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino acids (Building blocks of protein)

Enzymes

Botanical products/herbs

Glandular extracts

Organ products

How do these diet pills work?

If you are looking for a diet pill then you will have no shortage of choices. But, the main concern remains – how do they work? These pills are your food supplements.

Curb food cravings

They help you to curb your cravings for food which helps in weight loss.

Speeds up your body’s metabolism rate

Other than curbing your food cravings, these pills also help in elevating your metabolism rate which plays a key role when it comes to weight loss.

Slows down the body’s fat production

Diet pills are no magic pills and they don’t vanish your fats overnight but, they slow down your body’s fat production. Ingredients like green tea, hydrocitric acid, flax seed, etc are the ones that help in fat reduction.

Are diet pills safe?

Well, when it comes to diet pills, you must know the safety concerns. Over-the-counter diet pills may tell you about the contents and the dosages but, not taking the right dose of these pills can affect your health. It’s also important to remember that you can’t determine how a drug will interact with your body. Some of these pills can also alter the effects of other medicines that you are taking.

Should you be taking them then?

Although, taking care of your health is always recommended but, you should not take any undue chances with your health. You all know it very well that a combination of diet and exercise is a basic way to lose weight for many people. But, if you are unable to do so even after maintaining a well-balanced diet and exercise regime which happens rarely, the first thing you should do is consult a doctor and see if you are suffering from any illness. If not then consult your doctor and inform the weight loss regime that you are following.

NOTE: No matter what claims the diet pill companies are making and how fast you want to lose weight, make sure to consult your doctor before taking them.