Are you on a weight loss journey and planning to pick up those over-the-counter diet pills? Well you are in the right place. Before you consume those pills make sure you know what you are intaking. Diet pills can help you in obesity treatment but they are not a magic bullet that allows us to shed pounds effortlessly overnight. But the question is do they really help you lose weight or harm to your health? Let’s dive in to find out the answer. What are diet pills? These are the pills that refer to prescription or nonprescription (over-the-counter) drugs dietary