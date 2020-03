If you are obese, you need to wake up to the fact that you need to lose weight fast. @Shutterstock

Obesity is the leading cause of chronic health complications around the world. In fact, researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health say that there will be a marked rise in American adults with obesity or severe obesity in ten years. Severe obesity — once a rare condition — is projected to be the most common BMI category in 10 states and in some demographic subgroups. According to them, about half of the adult U.S. population will have obesity and about a quarter will have severe obesity by 2030. The situation is not much better elsewhere in the world.

If you are obese, you need to wake up to the fact that you need to lose weight fast. Diet plays an important role in this as does a lifestyle change. Along with this, you also need to exercise regularly. But it is not always possible for an overweight person to start exercising. This is especially true if you are morbidly overweight. You need to exercise caution and consult a doctor before you take up any exercise regime. Here, let us look at a few exercises that you can safely do in the comforts off your home even if you are obese.

Desk push-ups

You can do this anywhere, even in office. Just place your hands on your desk or kitchen counter shoulder-width apart. Lower yourself by bending your elbows at a 90 degrees angle. Push back up to start. Do this 10 times.

The Glute Bridge

You will need a resistance band for this workout. Lie on your back and bend your knees to a 90 degrees angle. Keep your feet on the ground. Have a resistance band around your calves. Now press your heels on the ground and lift your hips toward the ceiling. Slowly go back to the starting position. Do this 10 times.

Banded Lateral Walk

This is good for your knees. Place a resistance band around your thighs. Now take side-to-side steps. Repeat in other direction.

Side Kick

This builds up strength in your lower body. Place a resistance band around your ankles. Then holding onto a countertop or the back of a chair, lift one leg out to the side. Repeat on the other leg. Take care to keep your upper body stable.